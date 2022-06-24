Four charged after 38-year-old Aberdeen man defrauded of more than £10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four charged after 38-year-old Aberdeen man defrauded of more than £10,000

By Louise Glen
June 24, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 7:43 pm
Four cyber criminals have been arrested and charged in connection to fraud relating to an Aberdeen man.
Four cyber criminals have been arrested and charged in connection to fraud relating to an Aberdeen man.

Four people have been charged after an Aberdeen man was defrauded of more than £10,000.

Police officers from across the UK – working with the north-east’s cyber crime unit – executed search warrants between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

They later arrested and charged the four men.

Two of the men have been charged with fraud and money laundering. Another two men have been arrested and charged and are subject to a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

It is the second set of cybercrime charges in a matter of days for the north-east based officers.

A police spokesman said: “Four people have been reported following a 38-year-old man being defrauded of a five-figure sum of money in Aberdeen.

“Between Tuesday 21 and Thursday, June 23, north east division’s cyber enabled crime team, assisted by South Yorkshire, Warwickshire and West Midlands constabularies, executed four search warrants in England with two men aged 19 and 40 arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering.

Police in the north-east have a dedicated team to tackle cyber crime

“Additionally, two further men aged 20, were also arrested and charged and are subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with this matter.”

‘We aim to disrupt’

Encouraging anyone who is a victim of cyber crime to report it to police, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson of the north east divisional cyber enabled crime team, said: “We treat all reports of cyber-enabled fraud with the utmost seriousness and use all resources at our disposal to tackle this issue.

“Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by using any means necessary, however, working with law enforcement partners across the UK we aim to disrupt such individuals to protect our communities.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have been the victim of fraud to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to police on 101.”

It is the second time this month cyber criminals operating in the north east have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

On June 15, two teenagers were reported following investigation into cyber fraud operating from Peterhead.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]