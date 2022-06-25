Have YOUR say on the big questions ahead of crunch council meeting on Aberdeen’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Union Street, the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen seafront: the future of all these city treasures – and more – will be debated on Wednesday at a pivotal council meeting.

Decisions made will shape how the local authority moves ahead with its grand £150 million masterplan, and which ideas will be scrapped.

Now we want you to let them know how you feel.

Last November, we put a number of questions to our readers to find out what you thought about a number of the topics raised by the masterplan. Here’s what you told us:

61% of the near-700 people who voted wanted Union Street to be pedestrianised

67% wanted a new stadium for Aberdeen FC to be built at the beach

77% liked the design for the new market being built at The Green

86% thought George Street needed a masterplan

In the closest result, 51% of voters thought the Union Terrace Gardens redevelopment would increase footfall in the city centre

But there have been many ups and downs since then.

Now we have a few more questions to ask: five, to be precise. And they allow you to be a little more detailed about what you’d like to see.

Union Street

Like the councillors, you’re being presented with four options for the future of Union Street in the poll at the bottom of this page.

The first option is full pedestrianisation between Market Street and Bridge Street.

Options two and three both involve buses, taxis and bicycles being allowed back on that section of the street.

In option two, they will use the central two lanes of the road with the outer two lanes being pedestrianised – apart from parts where the road is widened for a bus layby.

In option three, all vehicles will be able to use the two inner lanes while the two outer lanes will become exclusively bus lanes.

The fourth option is to return back to the way the street operated before the March 2020 Covid lockdown, with all vehicles able to access the full length.

The Beach Ballroom and seafront

Dramatic changes for this part of Aberdeen are proposed in the masterplan, with perhaps the two most eye-catching details being the scale of pedestrianisation and the new stadium for the Dons.

Under the plans, a central section of the Esplanade and the easternmost end of Beach Boulevard would be removed to make way for a tree-lined pedestrian plaza.

The orange lines in the graphic below show where the roads would go.

The proposals would also involve significant work done to the iconic art deco Beach Ballroom.

Aside from the plaza outside it, there would also be a water feature, a sunken garden for hosting events, and a few glass extensions to the building itself.

You can find out more about the plans in our story here.

What about the masterplan overall?

Do you want the full thing to go ahead? Or do you want a majority of the plans to proceed? Would you just like a few select ideas put into practice? Or would you like the whole thing to be scrapped?

All four options are there.

Our survey is below. We plan to reveal the results ahead of the big full council meeting on Wednesday – so please let us know what you think!