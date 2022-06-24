Braemar to get 15 new affordable homes to rent to address housing shortage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to build 15 affordable homes to rent in Braemar has received the planning go-ahead.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) announced today, June 24, the community-led development just off Mar Road has been given the green light.

Included in the project are ten flats and five terraced houses, all to be rented out at affordable social rates.

Braemar has been experiencing a shortage of affordable homes for those that live and work in the community.

The increasing demand for holiday homes, retirement properties, and hotel staff accommodation has driven up prices.

Back in July 2020, the plans received a £120,000 loan from Charities Aid Foundation to help fund the project.

Environmentally friendly

The plans were drawn up by Braemar Community Limited and Rural Housing Scotland.

Included are steps to make the homes environmentally friendly, including:

Landscaping to help the homes merge into the woodland setting

Good energy efficiency to help keep heating costs low as Braemar is one of the coldest places in the UK

Low-carbon, non-toxic construction materials to be used

CNPA planning officer Stephanie Wade said: “While some concerns have been expressed relating to loss of trees and traffic issues in particular, these can all be dealt with by way of conditions.

“The development is sympathetic to the surroundings and brings a rather untidy brownfield site back into good use for the benefit of the community.”

Planning committee decisions

While the affordable homes were given the green light, other proposals were rejected by the planning committee.

An application for a hotel, self catering holiday units, and retail outlets on Aviemore’s Grampian Road were all voted down by nine votes to six.

Concerns were raised around overdevelopment, traffic and parking issues.