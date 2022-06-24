Braemar to get 15 new affordable homes to rent to address housing shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braemar to get 15 new affordable homes to rent to address housing shortage

By Cameron Roy
June 24, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:23 pm
The plans have been accepted for 15 new affordable homes in Braemar. Photo from Cairngorms National Park.
The plans have been accepted for 15 new affordable homes in Braemar. Photo from Cairngorms National Park.

A project to build 15 affordable homes to rent in Braemar has received the planning go-ahead.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) announced today, June 24, the community-led development just off Mar Road has been given the green light.

Included in the project are ten flats and five terraced houses, all to be rented out at affordable social rates.

The housing plans have been given the go-ahead. Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.

Braemar has been experiencing a shortage of affordable homes for those that live and work in the community.

The increasing demand for holiday homes, retirement properties, and hotel staff accommodation has driven up prices.

Back in July 2020, the plans received a £120,000 loan from Charities Aid Foundation to help fund the project.

Environmentally friendly

The plans were drawn up by Braemar Community Limited and Rural Housing Scotland.

Included are steps to make the homes environmentally friendly, including:

  • Landscaping to help the homes merge into the woodland setting
  • Good energy efficiency to help keep heating costs low as Braemar is one of the coldest places in the UK
  • Low-carbon, non-toxic construction materials to be used
The plans included environmentally friendly designs. Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.

CNPA planning officer Stephanie Wade said: “While some concerns have been expressed relating to loss of trees and traffic issues in particular, these can all be dealt with by way of conditions.

“The development is sympathetic to the surroundings and brings a rather untidy brownfield site back into good use for the benefit of the community.”

Planning committee decisions

While the affordable homes were given the green light, other proposals were rejected by the planning committee.

An application for a hotel, self catering holiday units, and retail outlets on Aviemore’s Grampian Road were all voted down by nine votes to six.

Concerns were raised around overdevelopment, traffic and parking issues.

[[title]]