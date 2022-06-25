Aberdeen mum’s swap shop for kids goes national following local success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen mum’s swap shop for kids goes national following local success

By Lauren Taylor
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Katie Wade has launched a new website for swapping children's clothes. DCT Media.
An Aberdeen mum has launched a national website following the success of her local swap shop to make kids’ clothes more sustainable.

Katie Wade opened up Wee One’s Wardrobe on Facebook last year to help parents update their children’s wardrobes in an environmentally friendly way.

The mum-of-two never expected it to “kick off” the way it did.

She now has 66 active members swapping and has saved thousands of clothes from going to waste.

She said: “This is mad, we’ve got 3,600 items available to swap, and there’s been 1,400 that have been swapped and are now with new families.

“I had a snowsuit that was my daughter’s and it had been swapped, came back and was swapped again, and is now back with me. It got swapped right at the beginning really and it was pretty quick.

“It’s still perfect. Three people have used it and it’s ready to swap again.”

After being contacted by potential swappers from as far away as Devon, she decided to launch a website so anyone in the UK could get involved.

The website launched last week and all existing members have been given profiles, which include their numbers of swaps left.

How does it work?

The members can now log on and browse the website to choose the items they want using their “swap balance”.

There is the option to have the clothes delivered or for the swapper to click and collect from Miss Wade’s home in Balmedie.

New swappers can sign up to the website and will be sent a reusable postage bag to donate their unwanted items.

She will then check them over thoroughly before emailing the customer to let them know what their “swap balance” is.

The customer can then log back on and chose whichever pre-loved items they want, which will be sent out in their bag, or available to pick up.

Items are packaged up ready to be sent. Picture supplied by Katie Wade.

Every item of clothing gets washed by Miss Wade before she lists them on her page and there is a small charge per item, ranging from £1 to £6, to cover the costs.

Miss Wade wanted to make the process as simple as possible for busy parents.

She said: “Knowing myself, you don’t have a lot of time. When would I sit and do this? Probably at night when the kids are asleep is when I would go on and have a little search and shop.

“I wanted it to be straightforward and simple, they don’t have to message me, they don’t have to ask questions, but they can if they want.”

‘Pre-loved is definitely the way to go’

According to Miss Wade, seeing the website come alive was “just crazy”.

She described it as exactly what was needed and hopes it means more people can get involved in the initiative, providing people with more choice of items to swap.

Selection of pre-loved clothes ready to be swapped. Supplied by Katie Wade.

The mum, who works part-time in beauty, said she often gets items that are brand new with tags donated.

As well as reducing clothing waste, Miss Wade believes that pre-loved clothes and swapping is a good way to save money for parents.

“Obviously, the cost of living has shot way up,” she explained. “It’s just a joke and I think even more now people are looking for ways to save money, so preloved is definitely the way to go with kids just now.

“I mean seven sizes in the first two years of life is just mad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

