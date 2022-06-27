NHS Grampian launches online weight loss programme for residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has launched an online weight loss programme for residents in the north-east.

Healthy Helpings Online encourages people to make lifestyle changes that can help them achieve a healthier weight.

Community dietitians developed the programme as an alternative to face-to-face group meetings which were unavailable during the pandemic.

It allows patients to access advice and work through the course in their own time and at their own pace.

Citing the advantages of weight loss, dietician Fabiola Solano said: “Benefits include better general overall health, a reduced risk of developing diabetes, certain cancers and heart disease as well as the hugely positive benefits to people’s mental health.

“People who lose weight generally feel better about themselves as they feel more confident and have a greater self-esteem.”

This could also be the ideal tool for anyone who has put on weight due to working from home.

Community dietician Ellen Patterson said “People who were previously very active have in some cases lived very different lives in the last few years.

“Many will have seen some affect from that.”

She added: “Our partners in psychology have been involved in developing this programme.

“It helps people identify positive changes they can make to improve their lifestyle.

“Rather than a fad or crash diet where people lose ​a large amount weight in a very short time only to put it back on later, this allows people to make meaningful changes to their behaviour so that they are able to keep this up in the long term.”

You can find the free course on this page and share your experience with gram.adultweightmanagementservice@nhs.scot