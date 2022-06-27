NHS Grampian launches online weight loss programme for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian launches online weight loss programme for residents

By Chris Opoku
June 27, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Community dieticians Ellen Patteron and Fabiola Solano.
Community dieticians Ellen Patteron (left) and Fabiola Solano (right).

NHS Grampian has launched an online weight loss programme for residents in the north-east.

Healthy Helpings Online encourages people to make lifestyle changes that can help them achieve a healthier weight.

Community dietitians developed the programme as an alternative to face-to-face group meetings which were unavailable during the pandemic.

It allows patients to access advice and work through the course in their own time and at their own pace.

Citing the advantages of weight loss, dietician Fabiola Solano said: “Benefits include better general overall health, a reduced risk of developing diabetes, certain cancers and heart disease as well as the hugely positive benefits to people’s mental health.

“People who lose weight generally feel better about themselves as they feel more confident and have a greater self-esteem.”

Community dieticians Ellen Patteron and Fabiola Solano.
Community dieticians Ellen Patteron (left) and Fabiola Solano (right). Supplied by NHS Grampian

This could also be the ideal tool for anyone who has put on weight due to working from home.

Community dietician Ellen Patterson said “People who were previously very active have in some cases lived very different lives in the last few years.

“Many will have seen some affect from that.”

She added: “Our partners in psychology have been involved in developing this programme.

“It helps people identify positive changes they can make to improve their lifestyle.

Rather than a fad or crash diet where people lose ​a large amount weight in a very short time only to put it back on later, this allows people to make meaningful changes to their behaviour so that they are able to keep this up in the long term.”

You can find the free course on this page and share your experience with gram.adultweightmanagementservice@nhs.scot

