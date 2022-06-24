‘Exciting plans are coming’: Inverurie Bid re-elected for another five-year term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The We Are Inverurie business improvement district (Bid) has been re-elected to serve for a consecutive five-year term.

Following a poll amongst 212 members, 125 took part in the ballot with 83 voting in favour of the Bid proposals.

Meanwhile, 42 members – about one-third of those who took part – voted against them.

We Are Inverurie Bid has promised to deliver projects and services to improve the trading environment in the Aberdeenshire town, benefiting businesses, customers, visitors, and local residents.

In the next term, the Bid plans to implement modern CCTV and work towards a cleaner, more attractive town centre.

They will continue social media coverage and marketing support for businesses, launch an Inverurie e-commerce app and work towards improving customer knowledge of goods and services in the town.

The Bid plans to deliver more town events in partnership with Inverurie Events and attract more visitors to the area.

They will also help access external funding and support.

‘Valued support and promotion’

Previously, the Bid has undertaken a number of projects and activities including new Christmas lights and a Wedding Weekend.

Other projects include the Intune Inverurie Music weekend and the Pride of Inverurie Awards.

The Bid has also subsidised the provision of hand sanitising stations and provided business training for first aid, customer care, food hygiene, and social media.

They arranged hanging baskets and planters and have undertaken extensive business promotion and marketing campaigns for Inverurie.

Director Derek Ritchie thanked members for voting to continue the Bid’s work and promised “exciting plans” for the new term.

He said: “Personally, I would like to thank the board of Inverurie Bid for the backing and support I have received during what has been challenging times in the last couple of years.

“I feel that we have given Inverurie business owners valued support and promotion for their businesses and the collective town centre.

“From all at We Are Inverurie Bid, a thank you to the levy-payers who voted for our work to continue for a further five-year term. Exciting plans are coming in the new term and we are committed to continually delivering for Inverurie.”