‘Exciting plans are coming’: Inverurie Bid re-elected for another five-year term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Exciting plans are coming’: Inverurie Bid re-elected for another five-year term

By Lauren Taylor
June 24, 2022, 6:59 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 7:00 pm
Ian Sinclair, Director, Derek Ritchie, Manager, and Jim Savege, Aberdeenshire Council chief executive. Supplied by Inverurie Bid.
Ian Sinclair, Director, Derek Ritchie, Manager, and Jim Savege, Aberdeenshire Council chief executive. Supplied by Inverurie Bid.

The We Are Inverurie business improvement district (Bid) has been re-elected to serve for a consecutive five-year term.

Following a poll amongst 212 members, 125 took part in the ballot with 83 voting in favour of the Bid proposals.

Meanwhile, 42 members – about one-third of those who took part – voted against them.

We Are Inverurie Bid has promised to deliver projects and services to improve the trading environment in the Aberdeenshire town, benefiting businesses, customers, visitors, and local residents.

In the next term, the Bid plans to implement modern CCTV and work towards a cleaner, more attractive town centre.

Inverurie town centre. Photo: DC Thomson

They will continue social media coverage and marketing support for businesses, launch an Inverurie e-commerce app and work towards improving customer knowledge of goods and services in the town.

The Bid plans to deliver more town events in partnership with Inverurie Events and attract more visitors to the area.

They will also help access external funding and support.

‘Valued support and promotion’

Previously, the Bid has undertaken a number of projects and activities including new Christmas lights and a Wedding Weekend.

Other projects include the Intune Inverurie Music weekend and the Pride of Inverurie Awards.

The Bid has also subsidised the provision of hand sanitising stations and provided business training for first aid, customer care, food hygiene, and social media.

They arranged hanging baskets and planters and have undertaken extensive business promotion and marketing campaigns for Inverurie.

Inverurie. Photo: DC Thomson

Director Derek Ritchie thanked members for voting to continue the Bid’s work and promised “exciting plans” for the new term.

He said: “Personally, I would like to thank the board of Inverurie Bid for the backing and support I have received during what has been challenging times in the last couple of years.

“I feel that we have given Inverurie business owners valued support and promotion for their businesses and the collective town centre.

“From all at We Are Inverurie Bid, a thank you to the levy-payers who voted for our work to continue for a further five-year term. Exciting plans are coming in the new term and we are committed to continually delivering for Inverurie.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal