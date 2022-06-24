Police investigate complaints Stoneywood school pupils threw stones at nearby resident and dog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at Stoneywood Primary School in Aberdeen have been given special assemblies after police were called when a nearby resident and a dog were hit by stones.

It is understood stones have been thrown by at least one student, which hit a woman and a dog.

It is not known whether the incidents were linked or separate.

Aberdeen City Council says school staff have spoken to the parent of a pupil who threw a stone, who gave an assurance they would talk to their child at home.

Meanwhile, extra supervision has been implemented in the playground to avoid a repeat.

Police have also been contacted. Officers say they have been reported to cases stretching over “recent weeks”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The head teacher spoke to the woman twice and offered apologies on both occasions for the distress caused.

“Pupils have been addressed in class and during assemblies and supervising playground staff have also been asked to continue to be vigilant.”

Police inquiries underway

Stoneywood primary school is located on Greenburn Road in the Bucksburn area of the city. The school was built in 2018.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Thursday, June 23, officers received a report of youths throwing stones in the Greenburn Road area of Aberdeen in recent weeks.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

In an effort to build a “harmonious relationship” the head teacher has invited the woman to come along to any school events, including school fayres next term.