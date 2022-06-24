Hundreds hit the streets for Culture Crawl to raise money for Maggie’s Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people have hit the streets for a Culture Crawl to raise money for Aberdeen’s Maggie Centre.

Fundraisers were treated to a behind-the-scenes concert at the historic Bon Accord Baths as people took to the pavements of the Granite City for the fifth annual Maggie’s Aberdeen Culture Crawl.

Organisers were aiming to raise £100,000 from the event that saw walkers trek seven and a half miles around the city centre.

The event started from the Marischal College quadrangle, where walkers were warmed-up by Maggie’s exercise instructor Kerry Smith.

They then headed off to venues including Castlegate, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Bon Accord Baths and the Nuart display on Jopps Lane.

During the walk they enjoyed food and entertainment from musicians, as well as a tai chi session at the Victoria Park fountain.

Walkers were also treated to a performance by the Granite City Chorus and harpist Alisa Durden at the Bon Accord Baths, which closed in 2008.

Bruce Strachan, chairman of Bon Accord Heritage, the group hoping to reopen the historic art deco facility, said: “The Bon Accord Baths has a special place in many people’s hearts and we were delighted to have welcomed fundraisers.

“As a charity ourselves, we know how important events like the Culture Crawl are, and like everyone else that took part, we’re proud to have helped raise vital funds for Maggie’s Aberdeen.”

Since being launched in 2017, the annual event has raised around £300,000 for Maggie’s Aberdeen, which is based within the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Maggie’s says that one of the aims of the event was to show people how welcoming and beneficial the work that we do at the centre can be for cancer patients.

They encourage everyone to donate, or get involved in helping them raise funds for a good cause.