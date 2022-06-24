Hundreds hit the streets for Culture Crawl to raise money for Maggie’s Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds hit the streets for Culture Crawl to raise money for Maggie’s Aberdeen

By Cameron Roy
June 24, 2022, 9:06 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:11 pm
Walkers on Broad Street. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Walkers on Broad Street. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Hundreds of people have hit the streets for a Culture Crawl to raise money for  Aberdeen’s Maggie Centre.

Fundraisers were treated to a behind-the-scenes concert at the historic Bon Accord Baths as people took to the pavements of the Granite City for the fifth annual Maggie’s Aberdeen Culture Crawl.

Organisers were aiming to raise £100,000 from the event that saw walkers trek seven and a half miles around the city centre.

The event started from the Marischal College quadrangle, where walkers were warmed-up by Maggie’s exercise instructor Kerry Smith.

They then headed off to venues including Castlegate, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Bon Accord Baths and the Nuart display on Jopps Lane.

The walkers get warmed up at Marischal College. Picture by Scott Baxter.

During the walk they enjoyed food and entertainment from musicians, as well as a tai chi session at the Victoria Park fountain.

Walkers were also treated to a performance by the Granite City Chorus and harpist Alisa Durden at the Bon Accord Baths, which closed in 2008.

Bruce Strachan, chairman of Bon Accord Heritage, the group hoping to reopen the historic art deco facility, said: “The Bon Accord Baths has a special place in many people’s hearts and we were delighted to have welcomed fundraisers.

“As a charity ourselves, we know how important events like the Culture Crawl are, and like everyone else that took part, we’re proud to have helped raise vital funds for Maggie’s Aberdeen.”

Granite City Chorus put on a performance. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Since being launched in 2017, the annual event has raised around £300,000 for Maggie’s Aberdeen, which is based within the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Maggie’s says that one of the aims of the event was to show people how welcoming and beneficial the work that we do at the centre can be for cancer patients.

They encourage everyone to donate, or get involved in helping them raise funds for a good cause.

