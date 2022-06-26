‘It’s a disaster, water is everywhere’: Stonehaven businessman issues plea for help to support victims of devastating floods in Bangladesh homeland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s a disaster, water is everywhere’: Stonehaven businessman issues plea for help to support victims of devastating floods in Bangladesh homeland

By David Mackay
June 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Raj Hamid, who runs the Carron to Mumbai restaurant, is trying to raise awareness of devastating floods in his homeland of Bangladesh. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven restaurant owner Raj Hamid has launched a fundraising appeal as his Bangladesh homeland recovers from devastating floods.

The Aberdeenshire businessman’s uncle has died in the crisis while his 100-year-old father comes to terms with the worst natural disaster in his lifetime.

The UN estimates about 470,000 people in the worst-affected parts of Bangladesh have been taken to the 1,600 shelter centres that have been established.

Devastating floods in the Great Sylhet Divison of Bangladesh, where Mr Hamid’s family is from. Photo: Mushfiqul Alam/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

It is estimated as many as 7million people across the country have been affected by the heavy monsoon rains that have swept away entire communities, inundated farmland and caused widespread power cuts.

‘This is my disaster, this is for where I was born’

The devastation in his Bangladesh homeland has motivated Mr Hamid, who owns the Carron to Mumbai restaurant in Stonehaven, to help.

During the Covid pandemic his business stepped up to provide hundreds of meals to NHS workers, care homes and other local facilities struggling to cope with the pressures and isolation.

Now Mr Hamid is turning to the community to help raise money to aid the unfolding humanitarian crisis in his homeland.

Faiza, 10, and Liza, 7, ride on a makeshift raft with their grandfather along with their pet cat in the flood water to go to a nearby shelter in the Great Sylhet Division. Photo by Mushfiqul Alam/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

He said: “We did a lot of work during Covid to help the community and we raised money to help the situation in Ukraine, but this is my disaster, this is for my people where I was born.

“We can’t go to sleep at the moment knowing what is happening – there is no dry food, there is no sanitation, they can’t even bury the bodies of people who have died because water is everywhere.

“My uncle died and we didn’t think we would be able to bury him, but thankfully we were able to make some arrangements.

Raj Hamid, who runs the Carron to Mumbai restaurant. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s a disaster. The first floor is gone on my family house, and it is on a hill. There are some three-storey buildings completely covered.

“It’s awful, and it’s not heard by many people here.”

Fundraising events to help Bangladesh flood victims

Mr Hamid has launched a fundraising campaign in Stonehaven with the aim of being able to send £15,000 to support the relief efforts.

Leaflets have been printed to distribute in the Aberdeenshire town.

Within 30 minutes of going door-to-door this week generous households had already donated £250 to the cause.

Aid being distributed from boats in the Great Sylhet Division of Bangladesh. Photo: Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, cash from takeaway meals ordered from the restaurant will be put towards the total.

And a three-course charity dinner is being organised for Thursday, July 28 to contribute.

Mr Hamid said: “We have had floods in Bangladesh before, but nothing like this. My father saw the floods in 1973, the cyclone in 1993 and the 2004 floods – he’s 100 years old and has never seen anything like it.

“About 97% of the population of my home district has been displaced. I have to do everything I can to help.”

Donations can be made to support the Carron to Mumbai in Stonehaven fund to support Bangladesh flood victims online HERE

