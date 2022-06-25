Coastguard and lifeboat teams called to assist stranded kayakers at Portsoy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called to help two young kayakers who were pulled out to sea at Portsoy by the strong breeze.

The alarm was raised around 3pm by someone on the shore at Portsoy.

A coastguard helicopter, Rescue 151 from Inverness, and a volunteer lifeboat crew from Macduff RNLI were sent to help the two young kayakers.

The inflatable kayak had been pushed out from sea by a strong offshore breeze leaving them unable to paddle back.

When the lifeboat teams arrived on scene shortly before 3.30pm the kayak was 1.25 miles out at sea and the helicopter hovering overhead.

Helmsman Ritchie Wallace pulled the lifeboat alongside the kayak and the young occupants were brought aboard by crew members, Rob Smith and Kyle Park.

The inflatable kayak was also put aboard the lifeboat.

The casualties and their vessel were taken to Portsoy harbour and a paramedic from Rescue 151 was winched.

Crews were stood down and returned to the station where the lifeboat, the Lydia Macdonald (B-804), was washed and refueled.