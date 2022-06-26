Fire crews tackle gorse fire at Newtonhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled a gorse fire near Newtonhill today.

The fire service was alerted to the incident at Mains of Monduff at about 1.40pm.

Two appliances attended the scene, with the first one arriving just before 2pm.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that they left the site at 4.15pm.

They also confirmed that it was wind bushes that caught fire, which at one point measured 65ft by 65ft.

One member of the public said that they “smelled burning” and saw two fire engines “roaring” down the road while driving in the area.