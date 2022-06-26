Fire crews tackle gorse fire at Newtonhill By Chris Cromar June 26, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Fire crews attended the scene. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters tackled a gorse fire near Newtonhill today. The fire service was alerted to the incident at Mains of Monduff at about 1.40pm. Two appliances attended the scene, with the first one arriving just before 2pm. A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that they left the site at 4.15pm. They also confirmed that it was wind bushes that caught fire, which at one point measured 65ft by 65ft. One member of the public said that they “smelled burning” and saw two fire engines “roaring” down the road while driving in the area. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man cut free following one-car crash on A98 near Cullen High-rise fire near Grenfell ‘would have been difficult to witness’ Emergency services called to car and burger van after it was deliberately set on fire in Aberdeen Slow cooker sparks emergency response to Leith Hall