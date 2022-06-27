Mobile breast cancer screening unit heads to Fraserburgh for four months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mobile breast screening service will move into Fraserburgh at the end of the week.

The North East Scotland Mobile Breast Screening unit will arrive in the town on Friday, and remain there for about 19 weeks.

It will be located in the car park at Fraserburgh Hospital in Lochpots Road.

Women aged 50 to 70 registered at Finlayson Street Practice, Saltoun Surgery, Crimond Medical Centre and Central Buchan Medical Practice will be invited to attend.

Letters will be sent four weeks before their appointment date.

‘Important to attend’

‘Breast screening service manager Sarah Philip said: “The aim of the programme is to detect breast changes at an early stage when treatment has the best chance of being successful.

“We hope that women invited for the first time will take advantage of their invitation for mammography and for women who have been screened previously, it is important to attend to ensure that there have been no changes over the past three years.

“Women who missed or failed to attend their previous invitation are encouraged to come along for screening this time. Unfortunately, due to the backlog created by the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot accept self-referrals from those out with the eligible age group.

“We encourage anyone with symptoms or changes to their breast to see their GP.”