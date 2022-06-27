New Aldi store on Countesswells Road to open next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Aldi will open in Aberdeen next month.

Plans for the shop in Countesswells caused a stir when they were first lodged, with some locals complaining the suburb was “not the sort of area” for an Aldi store.

But the city council backed the project, and the shop will open on Countesswells Road on July 14.

It is the eighth Aldi store for the north-east, and has created nearly 30 jobs.

Recruitment is ongoing, with two deputy managers among the positions still available.

Olympic judo silver medalist Gemma Gibbons will join staff for the opening.

Store manager Andrew Murison said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Aberdeen. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Aldi – named the cheapest supermarket in the UK last year – has been supporting Team GB since 2015. After she’s cut the ribbon, Gibbons will hand out free bags of fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers through the door.

She said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Aberdeen-based charities and foodbanks are also being invited to register with Neighbourly so they can collect surplus food and perishable products from the store once it opens.

Accessible food shopping

Proposals for the supermarkets were approved by the local authority in September 2020, despite some complaints from locals.

The 58 people who objected were outnumbered by the 87 who sent letters of support for the store.

It is hoped the number of people having to travel by car elsewhere for a food shop will be cut down.

Last week, First Bus announced it had made changes to its number 15 service to now serve the Countesswells estate and the new Aldi store.

Aldi Countesswells Road will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.