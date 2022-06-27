New Aldi store on Countesswells Road to open next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aldi store on Countesswells Road to open next month

By Ellie Milne
June 27, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:48 pm
An artist's impression of the new Aldi store in Aberdeen, as it would be seen from Countesswells Road.
A new Aldi will open in Aberdeen next month.

Plans for the shop in Countesswells caused a stir when they were first lodged, with some locals complaining the suburb was “not the sort of area” for an Aldi store.

But the city council backed the project, and the shop will open on Countesswells Road on July 14.

It is the eighth Aldi store for the north-east, and has created nearly 30 jobs.

Recruitment is ongoing, with two deputy managers among the positions still available.

Olympic judo silver medalist Gemma Gibbons will join staff for the opening.

Store manager Andrew Murison said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Aberdeen. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Olympian Gemma Gibbons will cut the ribbon at the store opening on July 14.
Aldi – named the cheapest supermarket in the UK last year – has been supporting Team GB since 2015. After she’s cut the ribbon, Gibbons will hand out free bags of fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers through the door.

She said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Aberdeen-based charities and foodbanks are also being invited to register with Neighbourly so they can collect surplus food and perishable products from the store once it opens.

Accessible food shopping

Proposals for the supermarkets were approved by the local authority in September 2020, despite some complaints from locals.

The 58 people who objected were outnumbered by the 87 who sent letters of support for the store.

It is hoped the number of people having to travel by car elsewhere for a food shop will be cut down.

Last week, First Bus announced it had made changes to its number 15 service to now serve the Countesswells estate and the new Aldi store.

Aldi Countesswells Road will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.

Tags

