Several motorists arrested and charged following traffic stops across the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several motorists were stopped for drink or drug driving by police in the north-east at the weekend.

Five drivers have been charged and another four arrested in connection with drink and drug offences.

As part of routine patrols across the region, officers stopped the drivers in Fochabers, Cullen, Keith, Peterhead, Aberdeen, Inverurie, and Oldmeldrum.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the roads policing unit said: “It is shocking that those motorists think it is acceptable to drive after consuming too much alcohol or taking drugs.

‘Think carefully’

“Drink or drug driving is against the law and can result in unnecessary tragic loss of life or horrific life-changing injuries to not only the drivers but any other road users.

“If you are an illegal drug user who is driving a car, the drug will remain in your system for a significant period after use and your driving skills are not only impaired but you will likely fail any roadside drug test.

“We remain committed to tackling this offending and will continue to focus on detecting drivers who flout the law without a care for the public safety of others.

“With the summer holidays fast approaching I am urging drivers to think carefully about their actions if they are planning to go out socialising and to plan for getting home safely by taxi, bus or designated driver.”

To report someone, call Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.