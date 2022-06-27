Several motorists arrested and charged following traffic stops across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Several motorists arrested and charged following traffic stops across the north-east

By Ross Hempseed
June 27, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 6:03 pm
Police have arrested a man after a fire in Stratton in Inverness.
Police make traffic stops in the north-east.

Several motorists were stopped for drink or drug driving by police in the north-east at the weekend.

Five drivers have been charged and another four arrested in connection with drink and drug offences.

As part of routine patrols across the region, officers stopped the drivers in Fochabers, Cullen, Keith, Peterhead, Aberdeen, Inverurie, and Oldmeldrum.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the roads policing unit said: “It is shocking that those motorists think it is acceptable to drive after consuming too much alcohol or taking drugs.

‘Think carefully’

Drink or drug driving is against the law and can result in unnecessary tragic loss of life or horrific life-changing injuries to not only the drivers but any other road users.

“If you are an illegal drug user who is driving a car, the drug will remain in your system for a significant period after use and your driving skills are not only impaired but you will likely fail any roadside drug test.

“We remain committed to tackling this offending and will continue to focus on detecting drivers who flout the law without a care for the public safety of others.

“With the summer holidays fast approaching I am urging drivers to think carefully about their actions if they are planning to go out socialising and to plan for getting home safely by taxi, bus or designated driver.”

To report someone, call Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal