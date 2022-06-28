Nearly 140 Aberdeen business chiefs tell councillors pedestrianisation will make Union Street ‘an attractive oasis’ By Alastair Gossip June 28, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 4:59 pm 0 Pedestrianisation could make Union Street 'an attractive oasis', according to business bosses. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Poll results: Readers divided 50/50 on Union Street traffic ban plans Readers’ letters: Fraser shows Conservative Party has no liking for Scotland Fishing hut to become Stonehaven ice cream shop, Cheerz beer garden plans, takeover of former Aberdeen TSB confirmed and new Laurencekirk ‘health studio’ Almost 100% of visitors want Aberdeen Christmas Village back next year – but will Union Terrace Gardens host some festivities?