Detour to remain in place as Scottish Water seek to do substantial repair on A97 near Banff

By Lottie Hood
June 28, 2022, 7:05 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 7:23 pm
The road has been closed since 4.30pm on Monday, June 27. Supplied by Google Maps.
The A97, at St Mary’s Well, will remain closed until at least Thursday to allow for road repairs.

“Wider” work than initially expected will see the road closed until Thursday, but possibly Friday, between Colleonard Road and the B9121 on the Banff to Aberchirder road.

The road was closed yesterday, Monday, due to the road being flooded.

Road works on the A97 have been delayed.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and to use signposted diversions in place via the B9025, the A95 and the A98.

While a team from Scottish Water got supply back on by 11pm on Monday – the burst has caused damage to the road surface.

Working to open the road as quickly as possible

A Scottish Water spokesman said it is working to get the road reopened as quickly as possible, but said: “A contractor is carrying out this urgent repair and hopes to have completed the work by Thursday but this might continue until Friday.”

He continued: “We would like to apologise to customers near Banff who experienced loss of supply or lower than normal pressure following a burst water main that occurred yesterday beneath the A97, a short distance south of the town.

“Our local team attended, excavated the water main and was able to return the water network to normal operation by 11pm last night.

“A specialist reinstatement contractor has been on site today to begin reinstatement of the excavation and to make wider repairs where the burst has caused damage to the road surface.

“We are working to enable the road to be reopened as quickly as possible, while ensuring that a high standard of repair is delivered to minimise the risk of disruptive remedial work being needed.”

 

 

