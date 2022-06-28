Fire crews called to battle building fire in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two appliances attended a blaze in a residential area in Aberdeen.

The call was made at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, June 28 after reports were received of a church roof on fire on Church Street.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station arrived on the scene at 8.45pm.

A hose reel jet and thermal camera was used to help extinguish the small fire on the flat roof of Woodside Parish Church.

The stop message came back at around 9.15pm. Crews have remained at the scene to search for hot spots.