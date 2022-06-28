Fire crews called to battle building fire in Aberdeen By Lottie Hood June 28, 2022, 9:09 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 9:45 pm Two appliances were called to attend the fire at Woodside Parish Church. Picture by Wullie Marr. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two appliances attended a blaze in a residential area in Aberdeen. The call was made at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, June 28 after reports were received of a church roof on fire on Church Street. Two appliances from Central Fire Station arrived on the scene at 8.45pm. A hose reel jet and thermal camera was used to help extinguish the small fire on the flat roof of Woodside Parish Church. The stop message came back at around 9.15pm. Crews have remained at the scene to search for hot spots. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fire crews battle ongoing wildfire for over 18 hours in Moray Man airlifted to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A98 near Cullen Investigation after 40 firefighters tackle blaze at Stornoway industrial yard Fire crews tackle gorse fire at Newtonhill