Crash near Ardoe House Hotel means B9077 road will be closed 'for some time' By Cameron Roy June 29, 2022, 9:13 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 9:29 am An area of the B9077 road was the location of the crash. Supplied by Google. The police have said that a crash near Ardoe House Hotel means the B9077, Aberdeen to Banchory road, will be closed 'for some time'. Police were called to the scene at 7.55am this morning. They said the crash involved a single vehicle and there were no injuries. A police spokeswoman said: "The road is blocked and will be for some time. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area."