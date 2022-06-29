Crash near Ardoe House Hotel means B9077 road will be closed ‘for some time’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The police have said that a crash near Ardoe House Hotel means the B9077, Aberdeen to Banchory road, will be closed ‘for some time’.

Police were called to the scene at 7.55am this morning.

They said the crash involved a single vehicle and there were no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “The road is blocked and will be for some time.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”