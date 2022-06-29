Aberdeen Council leaders give go-ahead to global energy summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Council leaders give go-ahead to global energy summit

By Chris Opoku
June 29, 2022, 4:01 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:19 pm
The summit will be hosted at the P&J Live.
Aberdeen City Council has approved plans for a “transformational” energy summit to take place in the autumn.

The Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly will recognise the city’s work in fighting climate change.

Taking place on October 12 and 13, the event will focus on issues of energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

P&J Live is set  to host the summit as announced by The Scottish Government and World Energy Council.

P&J Live. Supplied by Darrell Benns.

Speakers include the World Energy Council’s leadership, global industry experts and ministers from the government.

The aim is to develop practical actions that will bring forward clean energy solutions in all global regions.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, chairman of the Aberdeen City Region Deal Joint Committee, said: “The decision to host the Energy Trilemma Summit highlights the city’s standing in the global community.

“Cities are key to decarbonisation, and given our economy, cities like Aberdeen will have an even greater role in developing solutions.

“We are at the forefront of innovation in the energy industry as we respond to the challenges which makes Aberdeen an excellent fit to host this year’s summit.”

Information on the event will be posted on the World Energy website.

