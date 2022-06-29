Aberdeen Council leaders give go-ahead to global energy summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has approved plans for a “transformational” energy summit to take place in the autumn.

The Energy Trilemma Summit and 2022 Executive Assembly will recognise the city’s work in fighting climate change.

Taking place on October 12 and 13, the event will focus on issues of energy security, affordability, and sustainability.

P&J Live is set to host the summit as announced by The Scottish Government and World Energy Council.

Speakers include the World Energy Council’s leadership, global industry experts and ministers from the government.

The aim is to develop practical actions that will bring forward clean energy solutions in all global regions.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, chairman of the Aberdeen City Region Deal Joint Committee, said: “The decision to host the Energy Trilemma Summit highlights the city’s standing in the global community.

“Cities are key to decarbonisation, and given our economy, cities like Aberdeen will have an even greater role in developing solutions.

“We are at the forefront of innovation in the energy industry as we respond to the challenges which makes Aberdeen an excellent fit to host this year’s summit.”

Information on the event will be posted on the World Energy website.