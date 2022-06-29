NHS Grampian first in Scotland to install new type of radiotherapy treatment machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian first in Scotland to install new type of radiotherapy treatment machine

By Lottie Hood
June 29, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 6:57 pm
Photo shows the Ethos machine plus. From left to right: Radiotherapists Nicola Redgwell, Cat Burnett, Nicola Miller, Gillian McIntosh, radiotherapy physicist Julie Fox, John McLellan and Dr Rafael Moleron. Supplied by NHS Grampian
Photo shows the Ethos machine plus. From left to right: Radiotherapists Nicola Redgwell, Cat Burnett, Nicola Miller, Gillian McIntosh, radiotherapy physicist Julie Fox, John McLellan and Dr Rafael Moleron. Supplied by NHS Grampian

A new type of radiotherapy treatment machine is being installed by NHS Grampian – the first of its kind in Scotland.

The new device called “Ethos” is the first of its type in Scotland and will be the third installed in the UK.

Described as being more “patient friendly”, the machine offers faster radiotherapy treatment that is able to focus on the exact location of tumours. It is also reported to result in fewer side effects for patients.

Head of radiotherapy physics, John McLellan, said radiotherapy is a “vital component” in treating cancer.

He said: “Modern radiotherapy utilises ‘dynamic’ radiation beams, precisely targeted and shaped to deliver a prescribed dose to a “tumour volume”. Treatments are delivered in multiple daily sessions over a number of days or weeks.

Arrival of Ethos will improve treatment success

John McLellan, head of radiotherapy physics is pictured on the right. Supplied by Friends of Anchor.

“However, until very recently, we were unable to alter the treatment to take account of patient weight loss or shrinkage in the tumour.

“The arrival of the Ethos device changes all that. We believe we can now improve treatment success rates, while minimising side effects.”

Roughly 30% to 40% of cancer patients will receive radiotherapy as part of their care.

Having upgraded CT image quality allows Ethos to use AI to find the exact location of a tumour in a patient’s body on every day of their treatment.

This means the radiation is in a much more targeted area, avoids vital organs and  hopefully minimises side effects from treatment.

On the ‘leading edge of radiotherapy treatment’

Dr Rafael Moleron, consultant clinical oncologist, said the device will be used to treat Head and Neck cancer to start with.

“This new equipment can deliver state of the art radiotherapy significantly faster, being more patient friendly,” he said.

“The treatment of Head and Neck cancer is particularly challenging and involves a very fine balance between the probability of cure and treatment side effects.

“The radiotherapy team at NHS Grampian has chosen this as the first cancer type for implementation of adaptive radiotherapy, before expanding the service to other cancer types.

“With the new machine now on site, we are developing detailed clinical procedures and we expect to be one of the first centres in the world to offer on-line adaptive treatment for Head and Neck cancer.”

While the treatment will bring many benefits to patients, radiotherapy manager, Nicola Redgwell, said it also offers more opportunities to therapeutic radiographers in the area.

She said: “The installation of the Ethos machine not only demonstrates our commitment to investing in the best equipment, but also highlights the opportunities available to therapeutic radiographers working in Grampian.

“Whether you are newly graduated or more established, working for us gives you the chance to be on the leading edge of radiotherapy treatment and cancer care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]