‘A huge setback’, an ‘absolute guddle’ or victory for common sense over ‘politically correct pedestrianiation’? Reaction to Union Street decision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The decision to keep buses and taxis on Union Street has been both hailed as a victory for “common sense” and branded a setback “consigning Aberdeen to the 70s”.

In the hours since the SNP and Lib Dem council partnership pushed through its vision for the disputed central stretch, debate has once again erupted.

Equalling the inflamed passions on display during the stormy session in the chambers, social media pundits didn’t hold back.

Our look at the Union Street reaction

On Twitter, many expressed outrage at the vote.

Jamee Kirkpatrick fears the move will result in Union Street’s “complete and utter demise”:

I'm going to tell you right now – choosing to leave Union Street open to buses will be its complete and utter demise. Pedestrianising it at least gave it a fighting chance at improvement in time. By putting any form of traffic back on that road you make it unappealing. — Jamee Kirkpatrick (@jameeria_) June 29, 2022

K Mitchell thinks more should be done to make Union Street a “destination”:

#Aberdeen’s ‘Union Street’ needs to become a ‘destination’. Putting buses back on will returning it to a drop off point for either side of city centre shoppers. Make it part of the city centre. Make it a place to go to, to meet, to walk within & engage. Regulate & innovate! — K Mitchell (@Mitchinator) June 29, 2022

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson called it a “missed opportunity”:

Very disappointing decision. Council officers submitted 350 pages of reports to today's meeting detailing several options. Option 2 performed best on the metrics used – the empirical evidence was overwhelming. A missed opportunity 🤦‍♀️ #UnionStreet #pedestrianisation #Aberdeen #ACC https://t.co/jH6s29jMh4 — Councillor Lynn Thomson (@LTLabour) June 29, 2022

Another Twitter user deployed a Family Guy gif in reaction to the council’s post about it:

@AberdeenCC meeting to discuss the (non) pedestrianisation of Union Street. pic.twitter.com/xafO56KZHU — P (@BigBadP) June 30, 2022

Andrew Logue compared Aberdeen unfavourably to other Scottish cities:

Aberdeen City Council just voted to de-pedestrianise its main shopping street returning the city to a position Glasgow has not been in since the 1970s. A huge setback for the city. https://t.co/6BPqL6Q2Jt — Andrew Logue (@andrewlogue) June 29, 2022

While another user lamented the loss of the pedestrianised 300m strip that was sealed off for about two years:

Very disappointing decision here. That little pedestrianised section that we had for too short a time was a pleasure to walk and cycle along. Poor decision by @theSNP and @LibDems https://t.co/4etuFpRE4Z — rachel (@rachelmsquirrel) June 29, 2022

Labour councillor Ross Grant said the administration’s idea to leave the street open to possible pedestrianisation in the future was a “guddle”:

A guddle, an absolute guddle in which nobody benefits. 😓 https://t.co/YO4I3jYUKT — Ross Grant (@RossGrant12) June 29, 2022

‘A move that consigns Aberdeen back to the 70s’?

Another Twitter user added: “So by this logic nowhere in the city centre can ever be fully pedestrianised because disabled and elderly people can only get around by bus or taxi apparently.”

Colin Ross let the Aberdeen City Council account know how he felt.

He said: “A move that consigns Aberdeen back to the 70s.”

Labour councillor Kate Blake emerged from the meeting in dismay, immediately taking to Twitter to fume about pollution…

We have 7 years to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. We need to green our city now! This option removed the green spaces which reduce air and noise pollution. Why cannot we learn from cities like Barcelona who have prioritised green city initiatives! — Kate Blake (@c_l_blake) June 29, 2022

Is pedestrianisation ‘political correctness’?

But on our Facebook pages, many voiced support for the move.

Lyle Alexander Cormack said closing Union Street had “sabotaged” businesses, contributing to its condition as a “run down eyesore”.

And he wants the council to go further by opening it up completely.

He added: “Open it back up to regular traffic, they’ve spent the last two years making it as difficult as possible to travel around what’s left of ‘town’.”

Graham Goodbrand said: “The modern society we live in says pedestrian and cycling lanes are the politically correct option, but it’s not the favoured option for the majority.”

Nicola Garrod agreed: “Get it open to all!!! Disgrace! Traffic all bottle-necked because they can’t get down Union Street!”

Time will tell if increased access restores fortunes

Bob Strachan hailed it “a victory for common sense” and added three “clapping” emojis.

But Stefan Cinavas issued a grim prediction: “Bet the shop closures will still go on, if not increase.

“This argument that sectioning it off hurt trade and caused closures is a red herring…”

Polish onlooker’s damning reaction to Union Street latest

Ikswoslaw Walsowski, a Pole living in Aberdeen, commented on Reddit amid a largely unhappy reaction to the Union Street meeting.

He said: “I’m from Poland and we are supposed to be the poor country here, and Aberdeen is supposed to be the rich place for me.

“Yeah, only when it comes to wages.

“Everything else is better in my home town, bicycle infrastructure, public transportation, pedestrian streets with lots and lots of restaurants.

“It’s a similar-sized city.

“I was shocked when I started living in Aberdeen, how it’s probably no different than it was in the 80’s.”

‘Grey, dirty, noisy and full of bums’

He added: “Aberdeen does nothing, which is hard for me to understand. This city has a lot of unused potential.

“The whole Union Street could be one great public space attracting tourists and locals.

“Instead, it’s a grey and dirty and noisy highway in the city center, full of bums. Sad.”

What’s your opinion? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘Keep the faith’ plea

So the pedestrianisation issue appears settled, with buses now likely to remain for the duration of this council administration.

But debate on what’s best for Aberdeen’s flagging city centre is sure to continue.

And Aberdeen Labour leader Ross Grant advised those deflated by the news to “keep the faith”.

He added: “It’s a worrying and uncertain time, but supporters of pedestrianisation cannot lose heart. Time to regroup and recalibrate.”

Maybe we haven’t seen the last of the debate after all…