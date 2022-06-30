‘A huge setback’, an ‘absolute guddle’ or victory for common sense over ‘politically correct pedestrianiation’? Reaction to Union Street decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A huge setback’, an ‘absolute guddle’ or victory for common sense over ‘politically correct pedestrianiation’? Reaction to Union Street decision

By Ben Hendry
June 30, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:18 pm
There has been quite a reaction to the Union Street decision. Ben Hendry/DCT Media
There has been quite a reaction to the Union Street decision. Ben Hendry/DCT Media

The decision to keep buses and taxis on Union Street has been both hailed as a victory for “common sense” and branded a setback “consigning Aberdeen to the 70s”.

In the hours since the SNP and Lib Dem council partnership pushed through its vision for the disputed central stretch, debate has once again erupted.

Equalling the inflamed passions on display during the stormy session in the chambers, social media pundits didn’t hold back.

Our look at the Union Street reaction

On Twitter, many expressed outrage at the vote.

Jamee Kirkpatrick fears the move will result in Union Street’s “complete and utter demise”:

K Mitchell thinks more should be done to make Union Street a “destination”: 

Labour councillor Lynn Thomson called it a “missed opportunity”:

Another Twitter user deployed a Family Guy gif in reaction to the council’s post about it:

Andrew Logue compared Aberdeen unfavourably to other Scottish cities: 

While another user lamented the loss of the pedestrianised 300m strip that was sealed off for about two years:

Labour councillor Ross Grant said the administration’s idea to leave the street open to possible pedestrianisation in the future was a “guddle”:

‘A move that consigns Aberdeen back to the 70s’?

Another Twitter user added: “So by this logic nowhere in the city centre can ever be fully pedestrianised because disabled and elderly people can only get around by bus or taxi apparently.”

Colin Ross let the Aberdeen City Council account know how he felt.

He said: “A move that consigns Aberdeen back to the 70s.”

Labour councillor Kate Blake emerged from the meeting in dismay, immediately taking to Twitter to fume about pollution…

Is pedestrianisation ‘political correctness’?

But on our Facebook pages, many voiced support for the move.

Lyle Alexander Cormack said closing Union Street had “sabotaged” businesses, contributing to its condition as a “run down eyesore”.

And he wants the council to go further by opening it up completely.

He added: “Open it back up to regular traffic, they’ve spent the last two years making it as difficult as possible to travel around what’s left of ‘town’.”

Graham Goodbrand said: “The modern society we live in says pedestrian and cycling lanes are the politically correct option, but it’s not the favoured option for the majority.”

Nicola Garrod agreed: “Get it open to all!!! Disgrace! Traffic all bottle-necked because they can’t get down Union Street!”

Time will tell if increased access restores fortunes

Bob Strachan hailed it “a victory for common sense” and added three “clapping” emojis.

But Stefan Cinavas issued a grim prediction: “Bet the shop closures will still go on, if not increase.

“This argument that sectioning it off hurt trade and caused closures is a red herring…”

Polish onlooker’s damning reaction to Union Street latest

Ikswoslaw Walsowski, a Pole living in Aberdeen, commented on Reddit amid a largely unhappy reaction to the Union Street meeting.

He said: “I’m from Poland and we are supposed to be the poor country here, and Aberdeen is supposed to be the rich place for me.

“Yeah, only when it comes to wages.

“Everything else is better in my home town, bicycle infrastructure, public transportation, pedestrian streets with lots and lots of restaurants.

“It’s a similar-sized city.

“I was shocked when I started living in Aberdeen, how it’s probably no different than it was in the 80’s.”

A bus travelling along Union Street today.

‘Grey, dirty, noisy and full of bums’

He added: “Aberdeen does nothing, which is hard for me to understand. This city has a lot of unused potential.

“The whole Union Street could be one great public space attracting tourists and locals.

“Instead, it’s a grey and dirty and noisy highway in the city center, full of bums. Sad.”

Aberdeen Labour deputy group leader Ross Grant said the free bus travel pledge was "affordable and realistic". Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Ross Grant refuses to give up hope as reaction to the Union Street decision continues to rage. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

What’s your opinion? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘Keep the faith’ plea

So the pedestrianisation issue appears settled, with buses now likely to remain for the duration of this council administration.

But debate on what’s best for Aberdeen’s flagging city centre is sure to continue.

And Aberdeen Labour leader Ross Grant advised those deflated by the news to “keep the faith”.

He added: “It’s a worrying and uncertain time, but supporters of pedestrianisation cannot lose heart. Time to regroup and recalibrate.”

Maybe we haven’t seen the last of the debate after all…































[[title]]