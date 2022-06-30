Cruden Community Council walkout: Four members quit after harbour cafe ‘abomination’ approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Cruden Community Council members have quit their roles in protest at controversial plans for a new cafe at historic Port Erroll Harbour being approved.

Chairman John Ross, secretary Lynn Smith, treasurer Rosemary Pittendrigh and member Billy Collie have all sent resignation letters to Aberdeenshire Council.

Plans for the new cafe were given the go-ahead at Tuesday’s Buchan area committee meeting.

Mr Ross, who had been a community councillor for more than 20 years said he resigned with “deep regret” but found his position to be “untenable”.

He added: “How on earth can I be expected to advise my neighbours in the conservation area that their buildings need to comply with planning regulations, when the Buchan area committee has decided that the cafe abomination meets the current planning guidelines and has allowed this application to pass?”

‘I cannot fathom the decision’

In her resignation letter Lynn said she couldn’t “fathom” the casting vote made by Buchan area committee chairwoman Dianne Beagrie.

She said: “Given that our long-serving elected member for the ward, councillor Stephen Smith, and Aberdeenshire’s community council for Cruden objected to the application, I would have expected the chairwoman to support the objection.

“As there doesn’t seem to be any support for either the longest-serving elected member for Cruden or for the community council’s very considered opinions on such an important matter, I feel I have no alternative but to stand with our chairman and resign.”

Lynn said that she had enjoyed her time serving on Cruden Community Council.

She added: “I believe we have an excellent community council full of genuine people who want nothing more than to help the people in their communities of Cruden Bay, Hatton and Longhaven.

“I appreciate each of them as colleagues and as friends and thank them for the support they have shown me.”

Member stood down as a ‘show of respect’

Meanwhile member Billy Collie, who has served on the standing orders committees of BT managers union Connect and Amnesty International UK, said the situation was “incomprehensible”.

He added: “This decision should be challenged.

Mr Collie said he stood down as a “show of respect” for John’s decision and “complete bafflement on the manner this extremely contentious decision has been made”.

What are your thoughts on the cafe decision? Share your views in our comments section below

Social media announcement

The community council made a post on Facebook to announce the resignations.

Members said the decision was “such a missed opportunity” for the village.

They added: “A cafe would be an asset if its design was in keeping with the lovely harbour of Port Erroll and had it been a social enterprise … with all profits going to the repair and upkeep of the harbour.”

Reacting to the news An Gaelika McKenzie said: “Shame on the area committee and the council for passing this development.

“Majority objections and democracy mean nothing anymore.

Our village will change forever.”

Edward Savage said it was “a very sad landmark day for the village and those who have the welfare of the village at heart”.

However Pablo Roberto welcomed the new cafe and said it was “fantastic news” as the village had been “crying out for this for decades”.

Helen Brown also showed her support and said it would be “brilliant”.

The Press and Journal repeatedly asked Dianne Beagrie for comment to explain her casting vote.