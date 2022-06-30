Cruden Community Council walkout: Four members quit after harbour cafe ‘abomination’ approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cruden Community Council walkout: Four members quit after harbour cafe ‘abomination’ approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 12:19 pm
Chairman of Cruden Community Council John Ross has resigned over the decision to approve plans for a new cafe at Port Erroll Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chairman of Cruden Community Council John Ross has resigned over the decision to approve plans for a new cafe at Port Erroll Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Four Cruden Community Council members have quit their roles in protest at controversial plans for a new cafe at historic Port Erroll Harbour being approved.

Chairman John Ross, secretary Lynn Smith, treasurer Rosemary Pittendrigh and member Billy Collie have all sent resignation letters to Aberdeenshire Council.

Plans for the new cafe were given the go-ahead at Tuesday’s Buchan area committee meeting.

Mr Ross, who had been a community councillor for more than 20 years said he resigned with “deep regret” but found his position to be “untenable”.

He added: “How on earth can I be expected to advise my neighbours in the conservation area that their buildings need to comply with planning regulations, when the Buchan area committee has decided that the cafe abomination meets the current planning guidelines and has allowed this application to pass?”

The proposed café would sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets. Picture by Ben Hendry.
The new cafe will sit on ground previously used for drying fishing nets. Picture by Ben Hendry.

‘I cannot fathom the decision’

In her resignation letter Lynn said she couldn’t “fathom” the casting vote made by Buchan area committee chairwoman Dianne Beagrie.

She said: “Given that our long-serving elected member for the ward, councillor Stephen Smith, and Aberdeenshire’s community council for Cruden objected to the application, I would have expected the chairwoman to support the objection.

“As there doesn’t seem to be any support for either the longest-serving elected member for Cruden or for the community council’s very considered opinions on such an important matter, I feel I have no alternative but to stand with our chairman and resign.”

Lynn said that she had enjoyed her time serving on Cruden Community Council.

She added: “I believe we have an excellent community council full of genuine people who want nothing more than to help the people in their communities of Cruden Bay, Hatton and Longhaven.

“I appreciate each of them as colleagues and as friends and thank them for the support they have shown me.”

Councillors visited the site of the proposed cafe a week before making their final decision. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Member stood down as a ‘show of respect’

Meanwhile member Billy Collie, who has served on the standing orders committees of BT managers union Connect and Amnesty International UK, said the situation was “incomprehensible”.

He added: “This decision should be challenged.

Mr Collie said he stood down as a “show of respect” for John’s decision and “complete bafflement on the manner this extremely contentious decision has been made”.

What are your thoughts on the cafe decision? Share your views in our comments section below

Cruden Community Council announced the resignations on Facebook

Social media announcement

The community council made a post on Facebook to announce the resignations.

Members said the decision was “such a missed opportunity” for the village.

They added: “A cafe would be an asset if its design was in keeping with the lovely harbour of Port Erroll and had it been a social enterprise … with all profits going to the repair and upkeep of the harbour.”

Reacting to the news An Gaelika McKenzie said: “Shame on the area committee and the council for passing this development.

“Majority objections and democracy mean nothing anymore.

Our village will change forever.”

Edward Savage said it was “a very sad landmark day for the village and those who have the welfare of the village at heart”.

However Pablo Roberto welcomed the new cafe and said it was “fantastic news” as the village had been “crying out for this for decades”.

Helen Brown also showed her support and said it would be “brilliant”.

The Press and Journal repeatedly asked Dianne Beagrie for comment to explain her casting vote.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]