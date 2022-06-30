Shoppers ‘gutted’ to miss local singing sensation Calum Bowie performing in Garthdee Asda By Lauren Robertson June 30, 2022, 2:27 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 5:49 pm 0 Aberdeen singer songwriter Calum Bowie. Picture by Gemma Keith Photography. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Headline acts announced as Tiree Music Festival returns Paw-casso: Aberdeen dog with talent for painting auctions canvas for charity Gunman warned of Texas school attack on social media Quick-thinking Asda staff perform CPR to save life of Dyce customer