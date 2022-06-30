Five people taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A920 near Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been cut free and taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services, including six ambulances and a trauma team, were sent to an incident on the A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum road near Udny at around 10.30am.

The road was closed to traffic for about seven hours as officers remained at the scene to piece together what happened.

Fire crews also attended the crash and used hydraulic cutting gear and rescue boards to get the people out of the cars.

An ambulance spokeswoman confirmed five patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

She said: “We received a call to attend a road traffic collision on Pittmedin Road, Ellon, on the A920 at 10.36am.

“We dispatched six ambulances and a rapid response vehicle, the trauma team and an air ambulance.

“Five patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We released people from vehicles and they were then they were assessed by the ambulance service.

“We left the scene around 12.15pm.”