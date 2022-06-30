Paralympians to headline cycle event celebrating return of Tour of Britain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Para-cycling husband and wife duo Neil and Lora Fachie will attend a special event later this summer as part of the countdown to the Tour of Britain.

With just nine weeks to go until the major cycling event returns to the north-east, preparations are well under way – with plenty of fun activities planned to encourage people to get out on their own bikes this summer.

Aberdeenshire Council and Live Life Aberdeenshire have launched a two-week programme of events, including themed cycle classes, sessions on the Grampian Transport Museum’s track and bike-themed activities in Inverurie on the day of the race.

The headline event however, is a free talk by the Fachies, who are appearing on behalf of The Archie Foundation.

The Bike Blethers will be held in Inverurie Town Hall on September 1, and the pair will share stories of their success across the Paralympics, World Championships, and the Commonwealth Games.

Hundreds of elite cyclists will set off from Aberdeen for the start of the 2022 Tour of Britain on September 4. Thousands turned out to see the group whiz over the finish line at Aberdeen Beach last year.

Since the first leg of the tour follows a more urban route this year, many towns in Aberdeenshire are keen to get in on the action.

The Tour of Britain programme

Active Travel has offered free access to the Macduff Marine Aquarium over the race weekend of September 3 and 4 for those who will cycle to the facility.

The cycle event will feature on Live Life Aberdeenshire’s online resource Live Life @ Home along with information and online activities.

Top Scottish cyclist Finn Crockett of Team Ribble Weldtite has voiced his support for the programme and said he hopes it gets others out on two-wheels.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he said: “I’ve raced and won races many times in Aberdeenshire and it’s always something I look forward to, with the varied roads and amazing landscapes.

“I’m passionate about the development of cycling in Scotland and I think it’s fantastic to see the Cycle Aberdeenshire programme bringing our sport to all ages and parts of the local community. I’m really excited about the crowds we will ride past on our way to Glenshee, what a finish location that is going to be.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater encouraged people to get involved and said: “With last year’s visit of the Tour of Britain being limited by the level of community events that could be staged at that time, it is so refreshing and genuinely positive to see Cycle Aberdeenshire bringing such a comprehensive programme of activities to not only the race route but to various parts of the authority.”

To view the full programme, visit https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/cycle-aberdeenshire