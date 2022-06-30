Paralympians to headline cycle event celebrating return of Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paralympians to headline cycle event celebrating return of Tour of Britain

By Chris Opoku
June 30, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 7:42 pm
Para-cycling couple Neil and Lora Fachie.
Para-cycling husband and wife duo Neil and Lora Fachie will attend a special event later this summer as part of the countdown to the Tour of Britain.

With just nine weeks to go until the major cycling event returns to the north-east, preparations are well under way – with plenty of fun activities planned to encourage people to get out on their own bikes this summer.

Aberdeenshire Council and Live Life Aberdeenshire have launched a two-week programme of events, including themed cycle classes, sessions on the Grampian Transport Museum’s track and bike-themed activities in Inverurie on the day of the race. 

The headline event however, is a free talk by the Fachies, who are appearing on behalf of The Archie Foundation.

The Bike Blethers will be held in Inverurie Town Hall on September 1, and the pair will share stories of their success across the Paralympics, World Championships, and the Commonwealth Games.

Hundreds of elite cyclists will set off from Aberdeen for the start of the 2022 Tour of Britain on September 4. Thousands turned out to see the group whiz over the finish line at Aberdeen Beach last year.

Since the first leg of the tour follows a more urban route this year, many towns in Aberdeenshire are keen to get in on the action.

Cyclists taking on Cairn O’ Mount during last year’s final stage. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

The Tour of Britain programme

Active Travel has offered free access to the Macduff Marine Aquarium over the race weekend of September 3 and 4 for those who will cycle to the facility.

The cycle event will feature on Live Life Aberdeenshire’s online resource Live Life @ Home along with information and online activities.

The council has launched the Cycle Aberdeen programme for north-east residents. Supplied by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

Top Scottish cyclist Finn Crockett of Team Ribble Weldtite has voiced his support for the programme and said he hopes it gets others out on two-wheels.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he said: “I’ve raced and won races many times in Aberdeenshire and it’s always something I look forward to, with the varied roads and amazing landscapes.

“I’m passionate about the development of cycling in Scotland and I think it’s fantastic to see the Cycle Aberdeenshire programme bringing our sport to all ages and parts of the local community. I’m really excited about the crowds we will ride past on our way to Glenshee, what a finish location that is going to be.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater encouraged people to get involved and said: “With last year’s visit of the Tour of Britain being limited by the level of community events that could be staged at that time, it is so refreshing and genuinely positive to see Cycle Aberdeenshire bringing such a comprehensive programme of activities to not only the race route but to various parts of the authority.”

To view the full programme, visit https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/cycle-aberdeenshire

