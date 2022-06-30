Missing man last seen in Bridge of Don traced By Ross Hempseed June 30, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 7:32 am David Georgeson has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have thanked the public for their help in tracing a missing 53-year-old man from the Bridge of Don area. David Georgeson was last seen near Denmore Road, around 5.45pm on Tuesday and police are concerned for his welfare. Officers have now confirmed that he has been traced safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two people taken to hospital following two-car Spean Bridge crash Teenager Hannah King reported missing from Aberdeen Concern grows for missing 16-year-old boy with links to Aberdeen Several motorists arrested and charged following traffic stops across the north-east