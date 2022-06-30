Aberdeen’s Sudanese community come together to protest country’s dictatorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Sudanese community come together to protest country’s dictatorship

By Chris Cromar
June 30, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:52 pm
The protestors gathered outside Marischal College.
The protestors gathered outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Cromar/DCT Media.

Aberdeen’s Sudanese community held a  protest against the country’s military dictatorship, which has led to 100 people dying in protests.

In October 2021, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power and since then Sudan’s economic situation has worsened, with foreign governments cutting aid to the African country.

Dozens of people attended the protest at Aberdeen’s Marischal College, with protests happening nearly every week in the nation since the coup.

Protests on anniversary of coup

Protestors held placards and Sudanese flags, as the protests took place on the anniversary of the 1989 coup, which toppled the country’s last elected civilian government.

It is also on the anniversary of protests in 2019, which demanded that the generals who had removed Sudan‘s former leader from power in a coup earlier that year cede power to civilians.

Prior to the coup, a mixed civilian-military transitional government led the country.

‘Standing in solidarity with them’

Attending the event in Aberdeen was Nadir Freigoun, a Sudanese man who has lived in the north-east since 1997, he said:

“So here in Aberdeen, we’re just standing in solidarity with them (Sudanese people), just to tell them that we’re here and we’re thinking of them, and we’re praying for them.”

Protests are expected to take place across Sudan today, with large crowds taking to the streets of the nation’s capital Khartoum.

[[title]]