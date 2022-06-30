Aberdeen Street Pastors looking for new volunteers for night-time patrols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Street Pastors looking for new volunteers for night-time patrols

By Ross Hempseed
June 30, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:00 pm
Aberdeen Street Pastors work with local authorities to keep the street safe. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Street Pastors work with local authorities to keep the street safe. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen’s Street Pastors are on the hunt for new volunteers to help people at weekends.

The team of pastors usually operate on Fridays and Saturdays, helping people in need, whether it be advice or supplies such as a phone charger or blankets.

Famously the pastors carry several pairs of flip-flops to give to women walking around barefoot, having kicked off their high heels.

In Aberdeen, volunteers come from over 35 churches across the city to listen, care and help those in difficulty.

Volunteers work in teams of up to nine from 10pm to 4am on weekends, however, the team is now looking for new recruits to assist them.

Their work is more important now as Aberdeen’s night-time economy ramps up with bars and clubs packed with people embracing the summer months.

Street Pastors have operated in the Granite City for over 15 years in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland.

Since then, volunteers have helped reduce crime and assaults in the city centre, contributing to Aberdeen receiving multiple Purple Flag awards.

‘The positive presence of the pastors is hugely valued.’

They are supported by their Safe Space vehicle, launched in 2011, which can be found on Union Street.

Within the truck, visitors can find first aid, a warm drink, a listening ear and a helping hand to those who require assistance.

Adrian Rowett, coordinator of Aberdeen Street Pastors, said: “We are really pleased to be out on the streets again.

“We have been delighted with new volunteers joining us over the past few months but we would love to have more come forward.

“Our desire is ‘to listen, care and help’ and serve this great city and community.”

Street Pastors are recognised by their clothing which indicates they are here to help as a street pastor. Picture by DC Thomson

Councillor Miranda Radley said: “Over the years, Street Pastors have volunteered an incredible amount of time and effort to look after vulnerable individuals in our city centre.

“Friends on a night out can become separated and the pastors have been there to protect people who have ended up isolated and at risk.

“The positive presence of the pastors is hugely valued in the night-time environment.

“They make a big and welcome difference in improving the atmosphere and have helped the city achieve a Purple Flag award in recognition of this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]