Aberdeen Street Pastors looking for new volunteers for night-time patrols

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Street Pastors are on the hunt for new volunteers to help people at weekends.

The team of pastors usually operate on Fridays and Saturdays, helping people in need, whether it be advice or supplies such as a phone charger or blankets.

Famously the pastors carry several pairs of flip-flops to give to women walking around barefoot, having kicked off their high heels.

In Aberdeen, volunteers come from over 35 churches across the city to listen, care and help those in difficulty.

Volunteers work in teams of up to nine from 10pm to 4am on weekends, however, the team is now looking for new recruits to assist them.

Their work is more important now as Aberdeen’s night-time economy ramps up with bars and clubs packed with people embracing the summer months.

Street Pastors have operated in the Granite City for over 15 years in collaboration with Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland.

Since then, volunteers have helped reduce crime and assaults in the city centre, contributing to Aberdeen receiving multiple Purple Flag awards.

‘The positive presence of the pastors is hugely valued.’

They are supported by their Safe Space vehicle, launched in 2011, which can be found on Union Street.

Within the truck, visitors can find first aid, a warm drink, a listening ear and a helping hand to those who require assistance.

Adrian Rowett, coordinator of Aberdeen Street Pastors, said: “We are really pleased to be out on the streets again.

“We have been delighted with new volunteers joining us over the past few months but we would love to have more come forward.

“Our desire is ‘to listen, care and help’ and serve this great city and community.”

Councillor Miranda Radley said: “Over the years, Street Pastors have volunteered an incredible amount of time and effort to look after vulnerable individuals in our city centre.

“Friends on a night out can become separated and the pastors have been there to protect people who have ended up isolated and at risk.

“The positive presence of the pastors is hugely valued in the night-time environment.

“They make a big and welcome difference in improving the atmosphere and have helped the city achieve a Purple Flag award in recognition of this.”