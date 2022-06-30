Emergency department at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary under ‘extreme pressure’ with long waits expected By Lauren Taylor June 30, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 8:11 am 0 Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen Royal Infirmary already at 90% occupancy: What’s the Covid state of play in Grampian as we enter wave three? Number of people waiting longer than two years for NHS treatment falls sharply NHS Grampian warns of ‘significant delays’ as patients urged to call 111 before going to A&E Concern over NHS pressure over the Bank Holiday weekend