Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow gig due to ‘illness’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their gig in Glasgow tonight due to illness.

The American rockers were due to play at Bellahouston Park.

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat were also on the bill.

Gig goers have been told to keep hold of their ticket as efforts are being made to reschedule the show.

A statement from the band said: “Red Hot Chili Peppers love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Tweets by ChiliPeppers

The band just kicked off a tour on Wednesday in Dublin at Marlay Park to a sold-out venue.

They are due to play in Belgium on Sunday, but no cancellation has yet been announced for that date.

Rainbow sneaks into the show 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/HAyGqIBXoH — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) June 30, 2022

The band will continue to be on tour until October.