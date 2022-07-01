Taxis could soon return to Back Wynd after Union Street pedestrianisation bid fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taxis could soon return to Back Wynd after Union Street pedestrianisation bid fails

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Taxis haven't been allowed to operate in Back Wynd since 2020
Aberdeen’s Back Wynd could be filled with taxis once more following the reintroduction of traffic to Union Street.

The council’s licensing committee will discuss reinstating the popular city-centre rank on Tuesday.

Cabs haven’t been allowed to operate in Back Wynd since 2020 after the Granite Mile was closed off due to the Covid-19 pandemic to implement the Spaces for People measures.

But the rank looks set to return after Aberdeen City Council voted to ditch plans for pedestrianisation earlier this week.

Councillors voted to permanently allow buses and taxis to remain on the central stretch of Union Street.

If approved the 11-vehicle taxi rank would operate from 5am to midnight seven days a week.

Taxis line up on Back Wynd back in April 2020 before the street was closed. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Majority would welcome return of taxis

Officers were asked to carry out a consultation exercise on the reinstatement of the city centre taxi rank back in February.

Members of the public were invited to have their say on the plans throughout May and June.

The local authority’s roads team and Police Scotland were also asked for their views.

At the end of the exercise, a total of 148 people responded with the majority in favour of reopening the rank.

Police Scotland said it welcomed the move as it would “reduce the risk of disorder or violence associated with large queues”.

But they asked for reassurance around “adequate lighting and provision of taxi marshals at peak times”.

The council’s roads department noted taxi rank spaces would need to be reduced between 6pm and 10am.

This would allow larger servicing vehicles to travel through Back Wynd to get to Union Street.

Signs in place on Back Wynd show that the taxi rank is not in use

Reinstatement is ‘imperative’ for public

Taxi drivers from across the city were hugely supportive of the plan.

Steven Leiper said the reinstatement of the rank is “imperative” for the public.

He added: “This may not be a big deal to some but Back Wynd is central for shoppers to Trinity, Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres and other business.

“When the aim is attracting the public to and around the Belmont Street area is this not one of many reasons to why the Back Wynd should be open again?”

Scott Mitchell said the rank was “instrumental” to both taxi drivers and the public.

He said: “It was the main hub of the city centre for people from all areas to get a taxi.

“It was accessible to the elderly who find it extremely difficult to walk to the other ends of Union Street for a taxi.

“For people who are shopping in the city, especially the elderly have reported to me that they find it very difficult to access these ranks.”

Back Wynd lies empty without the usual line of taxis waiting for customers

People ‘at risk’ without taxi rank

Local residents were also keen to see the taxi rank reopen.

Keith Edment said: “It’s currently very difficult for people of age and people with a disability to get all the way down to Castlegate to get a taxi.

“As a door supervisor having to tell them they need to walk all the way down to G Casino to get a taxi is shocking.

“There needs to be closer taxis to Belmont Street and surrounding areas at night for Aberdeen’s nightlife.”

Caroline Beedie said: “You always knew where to get a taxi in Aberdeen, can definitely not say that now.

“People are at risk wandering around the city looking for taxis while under the influence.”

Alyssa Fischer added: “24/7 or later hours into the night would be a more useful service to protect public safety, especially amongst vulnerable young women and university students.”

Ian Cukrowski, owner of Macbeans pictured on Back Wynd. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Businessman raised concerns

But the owner of MacBeans Ian Cukrowski said he had some questions about the move.

He raised worries about delivery access to his Little Belmont Street shop, road safety and access to Belmont Street.

Mr Cukrowski also noted there had been a “massive” increase in cyclists going up Back Wynd onto Schoolhill and said reopening the rank would be “an accident waiting to happen”.

He added: “Over the past two years since the taxi rank has been removed the number of Deliveroo pickups on Back Wynd has increased exponentially.

“This will only cause grievances and hostile interactions.”

