Pro-choice protest to be held in Aberdeen amid calls for introduction of abortion buffer zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pro-choice protest to be held in Aberdeen amid calls for introduction of abortion buffer zones

By Denny Andonova
July 1, 2022, 3:51 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 4:01 pm
There are worries that women visiting Aberdeen Maternity Hospital could be harrassed.
There are worries that women visiting Aberdeen Maternity Hospital could be harrassed.

A pro-choice protest will be held in Aberdeen next week to show solidarity with women in the US and demand “a safe space” outside abortion clinics.

Dozens of demonstrators are expected to gather at Castlegate on July 9 to reiterate urgent calls for abortion buffer zones in Aberdeen and across Scotland.

It comes just days after Aberdeen’s Lord Provost refused a motion, signed by 19 councillors, to introduce the zones and keep anti-abortion protestors at bay.

Last week American Supreme Court judges also overturned Roe v Wade, which had guaranteed the right to an abortion in the US for almost 50 years.

This has prompted fears the UK could soon follow suit, with protestors raising their concerns about the lack of action to protect women who want to have a safe abortion.

Abortion rights advocates picket outside of The University Club where The Federalist Society was hosting an event. The organisation has supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Photo by Gina M Randazzo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (13012056af)
Abortion rights advocates picket outside of The University Club where The Federalist Society, which supported the overturn of Roe v. Wade, was hosting an event. Photo by Gina M Randazzo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Protest organiser Jaime McPherson said: “It’s more of a worry that this is going to come to the UK now, and I realise that there is no one really fighting the corner in Scotland.

“Aberdeen especially seems a bit left out and we need to make sure that people know that we are here.

“I personally feel that my freedom to my own body and my own choices shouldn’t be decided by anyone else – especially not by someone without the potential to carry a child.”

‘Our bodies, our choice’

Under current laws, anti-choice demonstrators can still protest outside clinics if they remain peaceful.

However, the new buffer zones – if introduced – would create a designated space outside hospitals and clinics where they are no longer allowed to hold rallies.

Zones would potentially cover an area of around 150m, ensuring anti-abortion campaigners would be a significant distance away from those accessing healthcare.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera will be the key speaker at the protest after lodging a motion with the council for the introduction of buffer zones in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently backed the idea for Edinburgh and Glasgow, Ms McPherson said this is still a big issue in Aberdeen, where there seems to be a prevalence of pro-life.

She added: “Not having these buffer zones is a massive issue and we have seen a large increase in anti-abortion protests in Aberdeen. This kind of intimidation and harassment can stop people who are going for abortions having safe ones.

“And if people cannot get access to safe abortion without being intimidated or harassed by others, it’s a total spiral – they are risking their lives and their mental health.

“It’s depriving them from a safe space, to which they are entitled to as it stands.”

The demonstration will begin at 11am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]