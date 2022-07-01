Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash on A947 near Newmachar By Lauren Taylor July 1, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 1:53 pm The one-car crash happened on the A947 Meldrum Road. Picture by Heather Fowlie. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman was taken to hospital after an early morning crash on the A947 near Newmachar. Officers received calls about an accident on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road at around 8.30am. Emergency services attended the one-car crash and the female driver was taken to hospital. It is understood there were no other passengers in the vehicle. A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital. “The vehicle was recovered and the road is now open.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two people taken to hospital following two-car Spean Bridge crash Five people taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A920 near Ellon Person taken to hospital and Highland road closed following two-vehicle crash Woman, 67, dies following car accident in Fife