Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash on A947 near Newmachar

A woman was taken to hospital after an early morning crash on the A947 near Newmachar.

Officers received calls about an accident on the A947 Oldmeldrum Road at around 8.30am.

Emergency services attended the one-car crash and the female driver was taken to hospital.

It is understood there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital.

“The vehicle was recovered and the road is now open.”