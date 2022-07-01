Missing cyclist, 24, with specialised green bike believed to have travelled to Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-year-old man, who intended to take a cycle trip across the north, has been reported missing.

Jordan Findlay, who is originally from Avonbridge, was last seen riding a bright specialised green tail bike, fitted with a pannier, in Braemar on Friday, June 24.

It is understood he was planning to go on a cycle trip and may have made his way to Skye.

He has been described as 5ft 11in, of slim build and with short, blond or fair hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers and a 80litre black rucksack.

Police are now asking anyone with information to get in touch with them as Mr Findlay’s family is growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

People, who have seen or been in touch with Mr Findlay, should contact police on 101 and quote incident 3696 of June 30.