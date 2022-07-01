Crews attend a car on fire near Buckie Farm in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car burst into flames in Bridge of Don earlier today.

The alarm was raised around 3.30pm and crews were sent to Parkway in Bridge of Don.

Two appliances were sent from North Anderson Drive to attend the incident near Buckie Farm.

A spokeswoman confirmed that crews used one breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

Officers assisted with traffic management and it is understood there were no injuries caused.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle on fire at Parkway, Aberdeen at around 3.40pm on Friday, July 1.

“The fire is not thought to be suspicious.

“The vehicle was uplifted and the road is now clear.”