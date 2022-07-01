Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash in Tillydrone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are currently in attendance at incident in Tillydrone after a car left the road and slid down an embankment.

It is understood a vehicle careered off Gordon’s Mills Road just after 6pm this evening, and slid down an embankment at the side of the road.

The road borders the River Don and is separated by a pavement and wire fence after which there is a grassy slope down to the water.

Two appliances and a line vehicle were sent to the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The line vehicle allows rescue crews to walk down the embankment to assist in helping people to safety.

Police set up a cordon along the area of road where the crash happened but it is understood that they have now left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone, Aberdeen at 6.20pm on Friday July 1.