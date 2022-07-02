Three vehicles involved in crash on A93 at Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three vehicles involved in crash on A93 at Aboyne

By Ellie Milne
July 2, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 7:11 pm
A section of the A93 near Aboyne has been closed following a crash.
A section of the A93 near Aboyne has been closed following a crash.

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash near Aboyne.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road just before 4pm.

It is understood the incident took place near the Aboyne Loch Caravan Park.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene where crews used small tools to make the area safe.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call from police at 3.54pm and attended with three pumps to make the scene safe.

“The stop message came in at 4.46pm.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

As a result, Stagecoach 201 services faced a significant delay and were temporarily being diverted via Tarland.

More to follow. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal