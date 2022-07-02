Three vehicles involved in crash on A93 at Aboyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three vehicles have been involved in a crash near Aboyne.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road just before 4pm.

It is understood the incident took place near the Aboyne Loch Caravan Park.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene where crews used small tools to make the area safe.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call from police at 3.54pm and attended with three pumps to make the scene safe.

“The stop message came in at 4.46pm.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

As a result, Stagecoach 201 services faced a significant delay and were temporarily being diverted via Tarland.

More to follow.