Three vehicles involved in crash on A93 at Aboyne By Ellie Milne July 2, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 7:11 pm A section of the A93 near Aboyne has been closed following a crash. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three vehicles have been involved in a crash near Aboyne. Emergency services were called to the crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road just before 4pm. It is understood the incident took place near the Aboyne Loch Caravan Park. Three fire appliances were sent to the scene where crews used small tools to make the area safe. A fire spokeswoman said: “We received the call from police at 3.54pm and attended with three pumps to make the scene safe. “The stop message came in at 4.46pm.” Police have been contacted for comment. The road was closed for several hours after the crash, with motorists advised to avoid the area. As a result, Stagecoach 201 services faced a significant delay and were temporarily being diverted via Tarland. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police appeal for information following serious three-vehicle crash on the A920 Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash in Tillydrone Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash on A947 near Newmachar