Wondering which bus to catch? All you need to know about First Aberdeen’s changes to bus network

First Aberdeen have recently announced a major shake-up to its services across the city, with a raft of changes coming into force from today, July 3.

The new bus network, which affects 11/11A, 13, 15, 17/17A, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 172 routes, was implemented to provide additional transport links and faster journeys.

Residents in Aberdeen have expressed concerns about how the changes will impact on daily travels.

The reopening of Union Street is said to have heightened confusion, with many asking: “Which bus should I get on and where will it take me?”.

So for everybody wondering what service they can use from now on, we’ve compiled a thorough breakdown of all of the changes to the bus network in Aberdeen.

Here is everything you need to know:

Woodend and Craigiebuckler: Buses 11/11A

As part of the changes, service 15 will no longer travel to Craigiebuckler. However, service 11A has been extended to serve the area with a few additional stops.

As a whole, the routes for services 11 and 11A will remain relatively the same.

Both of them will follow the current route from Northfield to the junction of Queens Road and Anderson Drive, along the whole length of Union Street.

Journeys to and from Northfield will operate via Howes Road, Davidson Gardens, Brebner Terrace, Byron Avenue and Provost Fraser Drive in both directions.

However, both 11 and 11A will no longer stop at Springhill.

From Queens Road/Anderson Drive, 11 will continue its current route to Woodend, while 11A will now travel to Craigiebuckler via Anderson Drive, Seafield Road, Countesswells Road, Springfield Road and Craigiebuckler Avenue.

Beach Retail Park and Aberdeen beachfront: Bus 13

Service 15 will also no longer stop at the Aberdeen beachfront, Beach Retail Park and Footdee. Instead, it will now turn right from Guild Street and travel towards Torry.

The beach area will now be covered by number 13, which has been rerouted to Queens Links Leisure Park on Links Road.

However, service 13 will not travel to the beach front or directly to the Beach Retail Park.

After stopping at Queens Links Leisure Park, it will make a turn at the Links Road roundabout and head towards Seaton.

The service will extend to Hillhead of Seaton via Seaton Crescent, School Road and Don Street to Hillhead Halls on weekday evenings and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

There are no direct services to Footdee as part of the changed bus network.

Torry: Bus 15

From now on, service 20 will no longer serve Torry and travel to Victoria Bridge and Balnagask Circle (St Fittick’s Park).

The service will follow the current route from Hillhead Of Seaton to town and will then return via Guild Street, Bridge Street and Union Street.

Torry will now be served by service 15, which will go along Guild Street, Market Street, Wellington Road and Balnagask Road – with a final stop at Balnagask Circle.

Countesswells: Bus 15

As part of First Aberdeen’s new network, service 15 has been rerouted to Countesswells to create a transport link for a new housing development and Aldi store.

The bus will now start at Countesswells and serve Airyhall via Countesswells Road, Countesswells Avenue, Airyhall Avenue, Craigton Road and Springfield Road.

It will then take its normal route to city centre along Union Grove and Union Street.

Service 15B, which operates hourly after 8pm, will be missing out the two loops in Airyhall and going directly to Countesswells via Countesswell Road.

Peterculter Retirement Park: Bus 19

Services 19 has now been reverted to using the full length of Union Street with additional journeys serving Peterculter Retirement Park from Monday to Saturday.

There will be three outbound journeys from Peterculter Retirement Village at 9.20am, 12.47pm and 4.20pm.

Meanwhile, people can catch the bus to the village from Broad Street in the city centre at 8.38am, 11.56am and 3.28pm.

The rest of the route for service 19 remains unchanged.

Return to Union Street

With the reopening of Union Street to buses, a number of services will also return to the city centre.

From July 3, service 23, 17, 17A, 18 and 172 will revert to using the section of Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street.

However, there are no further changes to the routes.