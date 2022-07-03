Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old boy from Peterhead By Michelle Henderson July 3, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: July 3, 2022, 11:39 am 0 Joseph Taylor, 16, was last seen about 1am on Friday close to Peterhead Community Centre. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 16-year-old boy from Peterhead. Joseph Taylor was last seen around 1am on Friday close to Peterhead Community Centre. Officers have issued an appeal for information to help trace his whereabouts. Joseph is described as 5ft 6inches tall, fair hair and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket and grey jogging bottoms. Anyone with information are being urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1241 of June 30.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen man Martin Andrew Youngson Lossiemouth man traced ‘safe and well’ following police appeal Police appeal for public’s help to try and find missing man last seen in the Highlands Missing man last seen in Bridge of Don traced