Appeal to public after pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries following A93 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal to public after pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries following A93 crash

By Ellie Milne
July 3, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 4:45 pm
The crash took place on the A93 at Aboyne. Photo: Google Maps.
The crash took place on the A93 at Aboyne. Photo: Google Maps.

A 65-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Aboyne.

He was driving east in a yellow Lotus when he was involved in a collision with a black Seat Leon travelling in the opposite direction on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, at Aboyne Loch Caravan Park.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday, police are now appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services responded and transported the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 19-year-old male, the driver of the Seat, was also conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.

Two male passengers, aged 16 and 17, were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Fire crews attended with three appliances and used small tools to make the scene safe.

Establishing what happened

Officers are now appealing to the public with any relevant information, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Division, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries so it is important that we establish how the crash occurred.

“The area was very busy at the time with people attending nearby events and I am appealing to anyone who happened to witness the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage for anything of relevance that may assist officers with their inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2257 of July 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]