Appeal to public after pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries following A93 crash

A 65-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Aboyne.

He was driving east in a yellow Lotus when he was involved in a collision with a black Seat Leon travelling in the opposite direction on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road, at Aboyne Loch Caravan Park.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday, police are now appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services responded and transported the man to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 19-year-old male, the driver of the Seat, was also conveyed to hospital with minor injuries.

Two male passengers, aged 16 and 17, were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Fire crews attended with three appliances and used small tools to make the scene safe.

Establishing what happened

Officers are now appealing to the public with any relevant information, including dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Division, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries so it is important that we establish how the crash occurred.

“The area was very busy at the time with people attending nearby events and I am appealing to anyone who happened to witness the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage for anything of relevance that may assist officers with their inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2257 of July 2.