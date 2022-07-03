GALLERY: Royal Deeside beats weather to offer exceptional show By Louise Glen and Katherine Ferries July 3, 2022, 6:11 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 1:18 pm 0 Royal Deeside Motor Show and the Buchan Off Road Drivers Club (BORDC). All pictures by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Off the beaten track in magnificent machines Royal Deeside Motor Show in carbon offset drive Royal Highland Show: Bicentenary brings sell-out crowds ‘Royals make Ballater what it is’: Deeside village packed to toast the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee