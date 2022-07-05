Aberdeen University Graduations: Passionate politics graduate inspired to go into teaching after volunteering at Childline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University Graduations: Passionate politics graduate inspired to go into teaching after volunteering at Childline

By Lottie Hood
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Politics and international relations graduate Erin Rapson. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Politics and international relations graduate Erin Rapson. Picture by Chris Sumner.

An Aberdeenshire woman has been inspired to become a secondary school teacher after volunteering at Childline.

With modern studies being a firm favourite at school, Erin Rapson said studying politics and international relations at Aberdeen University has been her “ideal scenario”.

Graduating today, she said it was a big achievement, especially considering she had to drop out in her last year.

During her fourth year, Miss Rapson’s mum had a heart attack and the 23-year-old was struggling with her mental health.

Studies became ‘kind of impossible’

The Westhill resident said: “I think graduating for me was a really big highlight because there were points when I didn’t think I would.

“There was just a lot going on. I was working in a supermarket during Covid and then my mum had a heart attack and then I had mental health issues.

“So it was just this combination of things that meant university was kind of impossible. But I took some time out and now I’m here.

“My family were incredible and then the university their student support was incredible as well. I think without the combination of these two, I definitely wouldn’t have come back.”

‘I just wanted to to something worthwhile’

In her third year, Miss Rapson started giving up some of her free time to volunteer with Childline. It was this experience that helped her to realise she wanted to be a teacher.

“I felt like I still had time to spare and I just wanted to do something worthwhile with it,” she said.

“I always thought that I wanted to work with kids once I graduated so I thought that that would be a good way to fill up my time.

“Working and volunteering at Childline has made me realise that I think my strength is working with kids and engaging kids in conversations and moving that to the classroom.”

She has since been working in a paid position for seven months and described it as “the best job I’ve ever had”.

In August, Miss Rapson will be going back to Aberdeen University to study a postgraduate in secondary teaching.

  • Check our graduations list to see if your loved ones are celebrating this week

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]