Clan on lookout for 100 new volunteers as cancer charity prepares for milestone year 

By Chris Cromar
July 5, 2022, 1:46 pm
Clan’s ecommerce and retail coordinator Heather Ramshaw with volunteer Brenda McIntosh.
Clan's ecommerce and retail coordinator Heather Ramshaw with volunteer Brenda McIntosh.

Cancer charity Clan is appealing for 100 new volunteers across the north-east as it aims to reach more local people affected by the condition and bolster its fundraising activity ahead of its 40th anniversary next year.

They are looking for people to take on a range of roles involving listening and support services, event support, retail support, driving clients to medical appointments and gardening to help maintain the grounds at Clan’s support centres.

The volunteers will also have the opportunity to take part in Clan’s sculpture trail, the Big Hop, which is due to take the public on a cultural tour of the north-east and Northern Isles from July to September next year.

Big Hop will take place next year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

The event, which coincides with Clan’s 40th anniversary, will see 40 hare sculptures located throughout the charity’s geographical area and will celebrate their commitment of supporting people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

Clan is holding a series of open days across the north-east and Orkney this summer to inform people of the roles available to them in their local communities and the benefits of becoming a volunteer.

The first event will take place at the charity’s Crimond base on Wednesday, July 13 from 3pm to 8pm, with further open days planned for Clan support centres in Inverurie, Banchory, Elgin and Kirkwall throughout July and August.

‘Volunteers are the lifeblood of Clan’

Clan’s volunteer coordinator, Claire Mechie said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of Clan and we are indebted to them for the amazing role they play in ensuring we can provide first-class support services to people affected by cancer across the north-east.

“Lockdown completely disrupted our operations and our volunteering programme, but we’re now back with face-to-face events and client services, meaning we are looking for motivated and positive people who are keen to invest their time with us.

“Whether it’s listening and providing support, helping at one of our events or supporting our shops or driving our clients to appointments, our volunteers have the power to help people affected by cancer in their local area.”

Clan’s Cancer Support Centre in Aberdeen. Picture by Michal Wachucik.

In addition to the planned open days, the charity is also hoping to engage with employers across the region who may be looking to offer volunteering opportunities to staff and is offering to provide information sessions to interested companies.

Mrs Mechie added: “The benefits of volunteering can be felt by the charity and the individual who is giving their time. It can provide work experience, new friendships and the opportunity to develop new skills which can enrich your working and personal life.

“We can work with employers to complement their existing CSR (corporate social responsibility) activity and ensure the experience is rewarding for everyone involved.

‘Lots of opportunities available’

“This is a particularly exciting time to join the charity as we have a lot of activity in the pipeline as we look to celebrate our 40th anniversary next year, so there are a lot of opportunities available.”

The volunteer open days are planned to take place at Clan’s support centres on the following dates:

  • Crimond – Wednesday, July 13 – 3pm to 8pm
  • Inverurie – Tuesday, July 19 – 3pm to 8pm
  • Banchory – Thursday, August 4 – 3pm to 8pm
  • Elgin – Tuesday, August 16 – 2pm to 7pm
  • Kirkwall – Saturday, August 27 – 11am to 3pm

Registration to attend is not essential and members of the public are encouraged to drop in.

