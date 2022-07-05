For one day only ‘you can be as bigsy as you wint’: Aberdeen University graduates encouraged to celebrate their achievements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

For one day only ‘you can be as bigsy as you wint’: Aberdeen University graduates encouraged to celebrate their achievements

By Lottie Hood
July 5, 2022, 5:30 pm
Piper Julie Brinklow kept the music flowing during day two of Aberdeen University's graduations at P&J Live. Pic: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Piper Julie Brinklow kept the music flowing during day two of Aberdeen University's graduations at P&J Live. Pic: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Thousands of graduates have been told to celebrate in style before setting off into the world.

As day two of Aberdeen University’s graduations got under way at P&J Live, professors and lecturers imparted their wisdom on the Class of 2022 and their loved ones.

Law, politics, international relations, anthropology and many other social science students accepted their degrees today.

Greeted with jokes about the improved “air conditioning” compared to the historic Elphinstone Hall, loved ones whooped, cheered and stamped their feet in celebration.

‘Treat people with kindness and never give up’

Covid and the struggles that came with the pandemic were a main theme throughout the speeches.

Dr Tanya Argounova-Low, senior lecturer in the school of social sciences, thanked students for their patience during online learning but also for the words of support shared with staff.

She told them: “My advice to you would be understanding and treat people with kindness.

“Soon enough in your life and career, you will be making decisions on behalf of people you work with – you would need to juggle many factors, pros and cons, listen to many voices, but it is important that you listen to your heart.

“My second advice is simple: never give up.

Elmo Thorppa and David Balla are celebrating in style. Pic: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“It is important to provide a helping hand, offer support and deliver comfort when one can do so. Hope is something that we, as humankind, cannot live without.”

In the second of the day’s three ceremonies, head of the school of law, Professor Greg Gordon, said it was a “pleasure” to be together again.

He said: “A university is first and foremost a community. We have all suffered, while our community has been forced to stay apart.

‘You can be as bigsy as you wint’

“This has undoubtedly been a time that has called upon us all to adjust in the face of rapidly changing circumstances; a time that has really tested the depths of all of our reserves.

“But while those reserves may have been tested, they have not been found wanting. We are always proud of our graduates, but never more so than this year.

“I have great faith and hope in this generation of graduates’ ability to make a contribution to making the world a better place. I sense a hunger, a yearning, even an impatience, for change and for justice.”

He encouraged graduates to enjoy their big moment: “Here in the north-east of Scotland, we are sometimes a bit sceptical about making too much of a fuss, or people who seem a bit too pleased with themselves.

“As my grandmother said: ‘It doesn’t do to be bigsy.’

“But let me assure you that that all such native reticence is today – suspended. For one day and one day only, you can be as bigsy as you wint.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]