Travellers arrive at newly-refurbished Dyce Boys Club pitch – just months after £7k to repair vandalism

By Lauren Taylor
July 5, 2022, 9:07 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 9:14 pm
People are driving quad bikes across the Pitmedden Pitch. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Training plans for young footballers have been left “up in the air” after a group of Travellers set up an encampment on their pitch.

Dyce Boys Club were getting ready to start training ahead of the competitive season when a player spotted caravans, cars, and quad bikes.

The club, who lease and maintain the pitch at Pitmedden Road, were left “disappointed” when it realised damage had been caused to the property.

A horse grazing on the grass. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Although the caravans are parked around the pitch, people are driving quad bikes and vans across the grass – despite being asked not to.

Eric Mannall, president of the Dyce Boys Club, claimed a “certain amount of damage is being caused”.

He said: “We do have a lease on the pitch at Pitmedden, it does cost us money, we maintain and repair and keep the pitch up to scratch.

“These past couple of years have been a bit of a problem.”

The club recently fundraised £7,000 to carry out repairs after the pitch was damaged by vandals and people driving over the grass.

According to the club president, there is an overhead gate with a height restriction. The gate to the car park and the one leading on to the pitch were both padlocked.

‘Our hands are tied’

“There is an all-weather astro pitch at Dyce, the club could use, but it is expensive to hire – a weekend of playing could cost the club around £400,” Mr Mannall said.

“We’re a voluntary fundraising organisation, we haven’t got millions of pounds to spend or any rich benefactors to help us.

“Our hands are tied, the boys are going to have to train down at Seaton Park or Balmedie, the pre-season plans are all up in the air just now.

“At the end of the day, it’s the kids that are suffering. I maintain the pitch, but it’s the boys and the girls who are going to suffer because they are not going to be able to go up there and play.

“It’s very frustrating, But it is what it is, unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do, we have to do things legally and the council is putting things in place.”

Mr Mannall has asked all players to avoid the pitch at Pitmedden.

