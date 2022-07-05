Trains cancelled between Aberdeen and Glasgow after police incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police incident has closed the main rail line between Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Passengers are being told to use an alternative form of transport.

NEW: The police are dealing with an incident near the railway between Arbroath-Montrose. Services between Glasgow Queen St-Aberdeen and Edinburgh-Aberdeen will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations. pic.twitter.com/pE4XhRSCDz — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 5, 2022

It is understood the line is closed due to the death of a man in Angus.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The police are dealing with an incident near the railway between Arbroath-Montrose.

“Services between Glasgow Queen St-Aberdeen and Edinburgh-Aberdeen will be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.”

He continued: “Due to the complexity of the incident the police have advised the line may be closed for some time.

The 1.50pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service is currently at Montrose. Once this service returns to Aberdeen we will be able to reinstate some services between Aberdeen and Montrose.

The spokesman said tickets for rail travel were being accepted on bus services.

More to follow.