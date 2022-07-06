Business school graduates told to be bold and ‘have faith’ as they leave Aberdeen University

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business graduates had been told to have confidence and to “not be afraid” of taking the necessary big life steps they are sure to face.

Accountancy, finance, business management, economics and many more business students went forward to receive their degrees from Aberdeen University today.

P&J Live was packed with family and friends dressed in their best celebrating the big moment.

In between the cheers, professors called on graduates to show the same appreciation for those who had supported them throughout their studies – whether emotionally, financially, or by tackling the dreaded “end-of-term mountains of laundry”.

‘Helping create a kinder, better future for us all’

After thanking family and loved ones who helped graduates over the years, head of the business school, Professor Haina Zhang, addressed those accepting their degrees.

She said: “Throughout the period of your studies here at the University of Aberdeen, you have adapted and grown, both intellectually and as individuals. You have persevered with your studies throughout challenges.

“You have demonstrated your ambition, your resilience, and your enduring and unwavering commitment.

“Have the courage to practice principled leadership, even if at times it means taking a firm stand and challenging established preconceptions.

“Have faith in your abilities and never underestimate the power of kindness, and the effect it has on our individual and collective wellbeing.

“In this way, you will make your mark by making a real difference in the business world and helping create a kinder, better future for us all.”

‘You can and will succeed in a changing world’

Professor Alan Speight, vice-principal global student recruitment, told graduates they had all they needed to change the world for the better.

He said: “Some of you have had to fight against adversity to realise this achievement.

“Some of you have travelled far from home, and have had to adjust to a different culture, and, on occasion, rather different weather.

“You are truly an inspiration, and not just to your peers, or to future generations of students. You are a reminder of the hard work and dedication that it takes to earn a degree.

“But I hope that we have fuelled the sparks of curiosity that will fire your creativity, your imagination, and your thirst for further discovery; and that these attributes will help you all achieve your further goals in life.

“We hope that you leave with strong ambitions, a clear sense of purpose, and a determination to make a difference.

“You can and will succeed in a changing world, and in changing that world for the better.

“So, I urge you to be bold; to have faith in yourselves and to have confidence in your abilities; and never to be afraid of making those big steps in life that you will face after you leave today.”