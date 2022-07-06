New images of the Green in Aberdeen as consultation launched on future of historic area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New images of the Green in Aberdeen as consultation launched on future of historic area

By Alastair Gossip
July 6, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 11:57 am
An artists' impression of the Green in Aberdeen. It is to undergo an overhaul as part of the £50m market project. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
New artistic impression of the Green in Aberdeen have been released as the public are given a say in how it should look.

Drop-in and online consultations are being held this month to get views of residents, businesses, and street users on proposed improvements for the Merchant Quarter and nearby streets.

The proposals are part of the £50m project to build a new market on the former BHS and indoor market site.

Both have already been demolished.

Plans for the Green part of the £50m new Aberdeen market work

Council planners say the plans for the Green and surrounding streets would improve connectivity and accessibility.

They also hope it will make it easier for people to find their way around.

Through the new market, the area will directly link Union Street to to Aberdeen’s rail and bus stations and the Union Square shopping centre.

But there is discussion about whether work should go ahead as planned, or whether a continental square making more of the historic space would be better.

Area of ‘massive potential’

Aberdeen City Council City Growth and Resources Convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “The area around The Green has massive potential to become a more vibrant and accessible space for people to enjoy and visit.

St Nicholas Street would also be given a facelift under the new Aberdeen market project. This is included in the Green consultation. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
“We need to listen to what people want to see in the area and understand how the public think the area can be improved. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the online survey and drop-in consultation to help inform our plans.”

The online consultation will open on Friday 8 July and run until Monday 25 July.

It will include information available to view along with an opportunity to provide feedback.

Meanwhile, in-person drop-in consultation sessions will be held at the Maritime Museum on Wednesday 13 July and Thursday 14 July between 2pm and 6pm.

The Disability Equity Partnership, community council and business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired will also be approached for input.

