New images of the Green in Aberdeen as consultation launched on future of historic area

New artistic impression of the Green in Aberdeen have been released as the public are given a say in how it should look.

Drop-in and online consultations are being held this month to get views of residents, businesses, and street users on proposed improvements for the Merchant Quarter and nearby streets.

The proposals are part of the £50m project to build a new market on the former BHS and indoor market site.

Both have already been demolished.

Plans for the Green part of the £50m new Aberdeen market work

Council planners say the plans for the Green and surrounding streets would improve connectivity and accessibility.

They also hope it will make it easier for people to find their way around.

Through the new market, the area will directly link Union Street to to Aberdeen’s rail and bus stations and the Union Square shopping centre.

But there is discussion about whether work should go ahead as planned, or whether a continental square making more of the historic space would be better.

Area of ‘massive potential’

Aberdeen City Council City Growth and Resources Convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “The area around The Green has massive potential to become a more vibrant and accessible space for people to enjoy and visit.

“We need to listen to what people want to see in the area and understand how the public think the area can be improved. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the online survey and drop-in consultation to help inform our plans.”

The online consultation will open on Friday 8 July and run until Monday 25 July.

It will include information available to view along with an opportunity to provide feedback.

Meanwhile, in-person drop-in consultation sessions will be held at the Maritime Museum on Wednesday 13 July and Thursday 14 July between 2pm and 6pm.

The Disability Equity Partnership, community council and business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired will also be approached for input.