Sashay Away: Plans for Aberdeen restaurant to host LGBT lip-syncing, cabaret and go-go dancing dragged down by council

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
House of Ginza on Aberdeen's Crown Terrace
House of Ginza on Aberdeen's Crown Terrace

Aberdeen restaurant House of Ginza’s plans to bring male go-go dancing shows to the city have been dashed due to the council’s rules on strip club licences.

A representative from owners Gloryever Limited said they wanted to “bring a new concept” to Aberdeen.

They had hoped the Crown Terrace restaurant would become “an LGBT venue serving food and drink along with live performances and shows from around the world”.

In its application, the restaurant had outlined plans to host male go-go dancing shows, lip-syncing performances – such as those made famous on Ru Paul’s Drag Race – and cabaret events.

But the application was refused by the local authority’s licensing committee on Tuesday.

One neighbour said there had been a rise in anti-social behaviour  since the Legends Sports Bar opened

Concerns raised over anti-social behaviour

One neighbour said House of Ginza was not a suitable business for the area.

Rachael Sparrow, who has lived on Crown Terrace for almost 10 years, said: “There are families with young children.

“A number of my neighbours are elderly and have lived in the street for decades.

“An SEV is not an appropriate business in such close proximity to the homes of vulnerable people.”

She told the committee there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour in the street since the Legends Sports Bar opened.

Ms Sparrow said she can’t relax in her home due to “a lot of shouting, explicit language and rowdy behaviour”.

She also believed the anti-social behaviour would increase if the licence was approved.

Another objector, Evelyn Provatos, told the committee: “I live in dread of another property like this in my street.”

Police officers on patrol in Aberdeen city centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What happened at the meeting?

Police Scotland had commented on the application ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

They noted that approving the licence would “exceed” the maximum number of SEVs in the city centre area.

Gloryever Ltd said it was aware that the maximum six licences were in place but pleaded with the committee to grant their application.

They argued the plan for House of Ginza could be “a benefit to Aberdeen”.

But vice convener and depute provost councillor Steve Delaney moved to refuse the plan on grounds of “overprovision”.

His view was unanimously supported by committee and the application was refused.

The restaurant is located on the city’s Crown Terrace

Strip club limit in place

Aberdeen City Council agreed to make sexual entertainment venue (SEV) licences a legal requirement last year.

The new legislation was introduced to reduce the risk of exploitation in the city’s strip clubs.

Councillors agreed to limit the number of SEVs in the city centre to six.

At that same meeting House of Ginza had its plan to expand their hen and stag party business to offer “adult entertainment” refused.

At the moment the restaurant can hold four of these types of parties a year and would need an SEV to host more.

The new licensing regime came into force on March 1 meaning no new premises can open without another closing.

