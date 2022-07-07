Drone spotted repeatedly flying too close to Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drone spotted repeatedly flying too close to Aberdeen Airport

By Ross Hempseed
July 7, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 1:32 pm
A drone was sighted several times near Aberdeen Airport. Picture by John Stillwell/PA Wire.

A drone has been spotted several times flying too close to Aberdeen Airport.

Police were contacted at about 10.30am on Wednesday after the drone was seen over Riverside Drive and Stoneywood in Dyce.

It is likely the drone was flying too close to Aberdeen Airport and the airspace which is restricted around the site.

The drone likely strayed into the no-fly zone around Aberdeen Airport.

The area of Stoneywood borders the south-east of the airfield and any flying object could be hazardous to any aircraft taking off.

Operator IDs for drones cost £10 and must be renewed every year, while Flyer IDs cost nothing and are valid for five years.

Here are the requirements for drones, basically the heavier the drone the more strict the rules are.

What drones need a flyer and operator ID. Picture by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It’s against the law to fly a drone without having the required IDs. You could be fined heavily or even be sent to prison.

PC Claire Low, from Border Policing Command at Aberdeen Airport, said: “We are making inquiries to trace the drone’s pilot and establish the circumstances which led to the drone operating in the area.

“If anyone has any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please check with the Civil Aviation Authority or Drone Safe website.

“Anyone with information on this incident can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0966 for Wednesday, 6 July, 2022.”

