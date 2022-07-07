Drone spotted repeatedly flying too close to Aberdeen Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drone has been spotted several times flying too close to Aberdeen Airport.

Police were contacted at about 10.30am on Wednesday after the drone was seen over Riverside Drive and Stoneywood in Dyce.

It is likely the drone was flying too close to Aberdeen Airport and the airspace which is restricted around the site.

The area of Stoneywood borders the south-east of the airfield and any flying object could be hazardous to any aircraft taking off.

Operator IDs for drones cost £10 and must be renewed every year, while Flyer IDs cost nothing and are valid for five years.

Here are the requirements for drones, basically the heavier the drone the more strict the rules are.

It’s against the law to fly a drone without having the required IDs. You could be fined heavily or even be sent to prison.

PC Claire Low, from Border Policing Command at Aberdeen Airport, said: “We are making inquiries to trace the drone’s pilot and establish the circumstances which led to the drone operating in the area.

“If anyone has any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please check with the Civil Aviation Authority or Drone Safe website.

“Anyone with information on this incident can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0966 for Wednesday, 6 July, 2022.”